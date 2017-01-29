Live Update Bigg Boss 10 Finale 2017: Salman Khan opens the show as Bani, Manveer, Lopamudra await results

Live Update Bigg Boss 10 Finale 2017: Salman Khan reveals the trophy, as finalists Bani J, Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi and Lopamudra Raut take the centre seat. Live Update Bigg Boss 10 Finale 2017: Salman Khan reveals the trophy, as finalists Bani J, Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi and Lopamudra Raut take the centre seat.

Television’s most awaited grand finale is here and the audience just cannot contain their excitement. Bigg Boss 10, which is set to announce its big winner tonight, has pulled all stops to make sure that the current season closes on a high octane level, and in the presence of superstar host Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 10 which had a 105-day run, got its finalists – Manveer Gurjar, Bani Judge, Manu Punjabi and Lopamudra Raut last week. While the fight between the four is at its toughest, speculations around the winner are also high. While some reports claims that commoner Manveer won the show, fans of VJ Bani are rooting for her. Lopamudra has her own set of fans who are going strong on social media in her support. And how can we forget Manu who had a roller-coaster stint inside the Bigg Boss 10 house. Though it is said that Manu quit the show after taking Rs 10 lakh, we still await to see the moment when he made the big decision.

Kaabil lead pair Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam will share the stage with Salman and add to the thrill. Hrithik and Salman will also shake a leg leaving their fans asking for more. The trio truly looked picture perfect in whatever we saw of them from the Bigg Boss 10 sets till now.

Also giving company to Salman Khan will be television actors from several shows of channel Colors including Naagin stars Mouni Roy and Karanvir Bohra, Udann’s Vijayendra Kumeria Meera Deosthale. Former Bigg Boss finalist Karishma Tanna will also raise the glamour quotient with her dance number.

Colors’ upcoming show Dil Se Dil Tak actors Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai will interact with the four finalists as Neha Dhupia and Sohail Khan will promote their upcoming comedy show Chhote Miyan on the Bigg Boss 10 stage. Musician Shankar Mahadevan will also come and meet Salman while introducing his show Rising Star.

