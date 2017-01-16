Bigg Boss 10, 15th January 2017 written update: Govinda comes on Salman Khan’s show to promote his film Aa Gaya Hero

Bigg Boss 10, 15th January 2017 written update: Govinda tells how Salman showed extreme faith in him and helped him make a successful comeback in the industry by casting him in the movie. Bigg Boss 10, 15th January 2017 written update: Govinda tells how Salman showed extreme faith in him and helped him make a successful comeback in the industry by casting him in the movie.

Salman Khan and Govinda make sizzling entry by dancing on the mashup of their hit song “Soni De Nakhre” and “Do You Wanna Partner.” Elated to have his close friend on the show, Salman introduces Govinda as the liveliest hero of Bollywood.

Reminiscing the good old days of shooting for their movie Partner, Govinda tells how Salman showed extreme faith in him and helped him make a successful comeback in the industry by casting him in the movie.

Salman further adds that no one could have played Bhaskar’s character better than Govinda and it is because of him that the character is still revered by the fans. Adding some more fun to the evening, Govinda gets Salman to speak his famous dialogue ‘Apne aap ko Mughal-e-Azam aur humko Anarkali samajhe ho ka’ with an intonation. Salman impeccably replicates it leaving everyone in splits.

Salman then gets Govinda to interact with the housemates through Jio TV making it a euphoric moment for them. Being at his hilarious best, Govinda gets them to play the ‘Big Bolololololo’ game for which they have to roll their tongue at regular intervals to say ‘bololo’ while speaking.

Putting the spotlight on the two most entertaining contestants, Manu and Manveer, Govinda asks them to greet each other in ‘bololo’ style. Up next, he asks Mona to cry in ‘bololo’ style and her enunciation cracks up everyone. Soon after, Govinda calls for a dance face-off between the male and female contestants on a song from his upcoming movie Aa Gaya Hero.