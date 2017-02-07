Gaurav Chopra and Bani J are missing their favourite spot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, see pics

Gaurav Chopra and Bani J’s Twitter conversation is full of love. Gaurav Chopra and Bani J’s Twitter conversation is full of love.

It is definitely difficult to make real friends inside the Bigg Boss house under dozens of cameras. But over the years there have been enough instances of friendships which began on the show and even got carried outside the house. Now that the tenth season of the reality show has wrapped up, we see the contestants having their share of fun in the real world too.

More from the world of Entertainment:

After we got hold of pictures and videos of Manveer Gurjar and Nitibha Kaul partying together and putting an end to all the accusations of their friendship being fake, Gaurav Chopra and Bani Judge too are following suit. But the two celebrities have a twist to their tale. Instead of hanging out together, the duo is vacationing with their respective friends separately. But still they do not miss on expressing their fondness for each other on social media every now and then.

Also read | Bigg Boss 10 contestants Manveer Gurjar and Nitibha Kaul party hard leaving their fans excited. Watch videos

Replying to a tweet from a person posing on the famous bench, which became witness to Gaurav and Bani’s friendship and memorable moments on the show, Gaurav wrote, “Is it ok that I feel possessive about that piece of furniture?” The man was clicked on the sets of Bigg Boss 10, which now breathes of the memories of their bond when these contestants were locked up inside for over three months.

@bani_j @gauravchopraa Hey couple of BiggBoss10 Look here your favourite chair man. I think you miss this place, house and gapsup with chair pic.twitter.com/RvRVHVJRr5 — VIKKA🎥SINGH (@VikaSingh6) February 6, 2017

Is it ok that I feel possessive about that piece of furniture? http://t.co/Vl02DX1tsY — gaurav chopra (@gauravchopraa) February 6, 2017

And there are no prizes for guessing who was among the first few to reply to Gaurav’s tweet. It was Bani J. “Haha ‘THE’ benchhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!! one of the few things I remember fondly from the house ofocurse it’s ok to feel possessive about it Jaurav,” replied the VJ-actor who is in London with best friend Gauahar Khan.

Haha ‘THE’ benchhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!! one of the few things I remember fondly from the house 💛ofocurse it’s ok to feel possessive about it Jaurav http://t.co/pDJ0jg1ZSB — Bani J⚡️ (@bani_j) February 6, 2017

The conversation further went ahead after a fan posted a long post on Gaurav and Bani’s Twitter handle. The entire conversation came out as a strong evidence of the much-questioned friendship being real and everlasting.

Recently Bani also visited VJ-actor Rannvijay Singha to meet his little bundle of joy in London. Rannvijay took to Twitter to thank her for all the gifts as he wrote, “Thanks for coming to see #babysingha @bani_j !!The gifts are too cute!! #girlpower ⚡️ #jordansdaily #jordan12 #londondiaries.”

Bigg Boss 10 was won by commoner Manveer Gurjar, while Bani J finished second. Gaurav was voted out few weeks before the finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd