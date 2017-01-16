EXCLUSIVE Mona Lisa’s boyfriend Vikrant wants marriage on Bigg Boss 10 to end rumours about Manu Punjabi

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Mona Lisa’s boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput is also an actor and had come on the show as a guest. Bigg Boss 10 contestant Mona Lisa’s boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput is also an actor and had come on the show as a guest.

Desperate moments call for desperate measures. This seems to be the case with Bigg Boss 10 contestant Mona Lisa’s beau too. In a bid to shoot down rumours of Mona’s closeness with fellow contestant Manu Punjabi, Vikrant Singh Rajput said he has decided to marry her on the show itself.

As patriarchal and reprehensive as it may sound, Vikrant, who has been dating Mona for a long time now, feels Bigg Boss 10 is a big enough platform for him to show to the world that his relationship with Mona is for keeps. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Vikrant spoke about the importance of tying the knot on national television.

Also read | Bigg Boss 10: Mona Lisa to get married on the show, here are the details

“It is important for me, to the world to know that we are together and we are getting married. It will be a tight slap on the face of those who have spread rumours about Mona and indulged in backbiting,” he said.

Mona Lisa and Manu Punjabi were one of the contestants to become good friends inside the Bigg Boss 10 house. Mona Lisa and Manu Punjabi were one of the contestants to become good friends inside the Bigg Boss 10 house.

Hinting that the speculation about Mona and Manu’s proximity on the show bothered him, Vikrant added, “A lot has been said about her equation with Manu Punjabi and it is a fact that such a thing maligns everyone involved. Thing have been said about me too and I want to show that I am not confused and I am sure about having a future with Mona.

Vikrant, also an actor, will be entering the house today to propose to Mona, and revealed that his sister and mother will attend the wedding, which will take place this week. “Rest of the family members aren’t quite ready yet because they are not from the industry and hence they want everything to happen traditionally. According to our tradition, a wedding goes on for four days. So, when I come outside I will have to throw a reception and do other things. But right now, I don’t have the time to think about all of this.”

He said that he is grateful to the Bigg Boss makers that they asked him to solemnise his relationship on the show. “Mona had said a lot of times on the show, about marrying me and even I had said that once she is out, we will tie the knot. But then the Bigg Boss people were kind enough to allow us to do this on the show itself. Nothing can be better than this. I am very excited,” Vikrant said.

It isn’t confirmed yet, whether Mona has been informed about it or will it be a surprise for her. Vikrant said that whatever is the case, he knows this will make her the happiest.

Television actor Television actor Sara Khan , who was a contestant in Bigg Boss season four, tied the knot with actor boyfriend Ali Merchant on the show.

This might be a unique step in the life of the couple but not for the show and its audience, who has seen a television couple tying the knot on the show. During its fourth season, contestant and actor Sara Khan got married to boyfriend Ali Merchant. However, the two later called it off, tagging the wedding as ‘staged.’

Vikrant is aware he and Mona will also be doubted but the actor said they don’t feel the need to prove the naysayers sanctity of their relationship.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd