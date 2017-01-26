Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi marries boyfriend in hush-hush ceremony. See pics

Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi’s recent posts on social media reveals that she got married in a hush-hush ceremony to her longtime boyfriend Gaurav Gupta. Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi’s recent posts on social media reveals that she got married in a hush-hush ceremony to her longtime boyfriend Gaurav Gupta.

Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi was back on the controversial reality show on Wednesday as a guest. While Mandana’s criticism of contestant Lopamudra was all the buzz, the Iranian beauty had another big news up her sleeve. Mandana in her recent tweets revealed that she got married in a hush-hush ceremony to her longtime boyfriend Gaurav Gupta.

Watch | Who Will Win Bigg Boss 10? This Bigg Boss Discussion Is Better Than The Reality Show

Mandana Karimi’s recent tweet reads, “Had a surreal court marriage today in the presence of family. Waiting to celebrate it with our friends for it to turn real-Mandana ‘gupta’ 😛.”

Mandana was in a longtime relationship with boyfriend, Gaurav Gupta, who is a businessman.

This Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 actress Mandana Karimi rose to fame as a contestant in Bigg Boss 9. As a guest in the house in the recent Bigg Boss episode, we saw Mandana telling Lopa that she gets along with Rohan and just nags other housemates for no rhyme or reason. Mandana also told Lopa that she knowingly or unknowingly speaks a lot of negative things about Bani. However, she accepted that Lopa says nothing foul about them behind their back. Mandana also advised Lopa to stop taking pride in her beauty pageants all the time as she needs to highlight things that she has achieved during her journey inside the house.

Check Mandana Karimi’s recent tweet about her court marriage:

Had a surreal court marriage today in the presence of family. Waiting to celebrate it with our friends for it to turn real-Mandana ‘gupta’ 😛 — mandana karimi (@manizhe) January 25, 2017

And check a pic of the newly married couple Mandana Karimi and Gaurav Gupta:

See a few pics of Mandana Karimi from Bigg Boss 10 recent episodes:

.@manizhe‘s opinions about @lopa9999 leave her in a state of shock! Do you agree with Mandana’s opinions? #BB10GrandFinale pic.twitter.com/KoKofehmTr — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 25, 2017

Talking about Mandana’s personal life, she was earlier married to Lalit Tehlan, and post-divorce, she was dating Parth Pawar, who happens to be politician Ajit Pawar’s son.

Earlier, the Roy actress revealed her marriage plans with her fiancé Gaurav and had said she will get married by January or February 2017. She then said, “I am actually busy planning my wedding so that’s taking most of my time. I plan to get married by the end of January or anytime in February next year.”

Though we still need to wait for Mandana Karimi and Gaurav Gupta’s wedding and post party pics, see their other pics together:

We wish Mandana Karimi and Gaurav Gupta a happy married life!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd