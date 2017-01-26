Bigg Boss was not fair to me, showed favouritism to commoners: Rohan Mehra after eviction

Actor Rohan Mehra got evicted from Bigg Boss 10 just three days before its finale. Actor Rohan Mehra got evicted from Bigg Boss 10 just three days before its finale.

Actor Rohan Mehra’s journey on Bigg Boss 10 has been full of revelations. He could have easily get lost amid the noise made by commoners and popularity of a few celebrities, but gradually this Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor made his presence felt. He took on Swami Om after the latter bullied him, often called out Bigg Boss for alleged bias towards Indiawale, and displayed fierce loyalty for his best friend on the show, Lopamudra Raut.

So, even as the young actor gets eliminated from the reality show just three days before its grand finale, he is not disheartened as he is seeing enormous support for him, especially on social media, with various celebrities calling him the best contestant on the season.

Watch: Who will win Bigg Boss 10?

In an interview to indianexpress.com, Rohan spoke about being treated unfairly by the Bigg Boss, leeway given to commoners and why popular contestant Bani J is least deserving for the win.

Commoners behaved more like celebrities than us

From following the rules of Bigg Boss house to performing in tasks, Rohan feels celebrities showed more dedication than the Indiawale, while the latter took the show for granted.

“We did come as celebrities but lived more like commoners. We didn’t sulk much. From cleaning to cooking, we did everything. On the other hand, the commoners behaved like celebrities. Whenever they used to get a task, they didn’t follow rules. But we did. Rahul ji, Karan ji and Gaurav ji got eliminated early but we didn’t understand how that happened. I really admire them and also Mona. In fact, commoners were also nice except Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om because these two brought a lot of dirt on the show. They were aggressive regardless of how we behaved. So, we were trapped,” the actor said.

Watch | Ex- Bigg Boss 10 contestant Akanksha Sharma in a candid interview with us:

Commoners were favoured

According to Rohan, the Indiawale enjoyed a favouritism which became apparent with each passing week. “They got a lot of chances. Priyanka Jagga was called twice on the show, Om ji kept going in and out of the house. These things kept happening. We (celebrities) faced worst situations but we were quite brave in handling them. My captaincy was taken and I still don’t know why that happened when there were worse captains than me. Manveer’s captaincy was so bad but rather than getting punished, all he got was a feedback on Weekend ka Vaar where we had to rate his captaincy and he was let go.”

I felt I wasn’t treated fairly

Citing an example of how same rules didn’t apply to all contestants, Rohan said that while he got nominated for the entire season after he pushed Swami Om, no action was ever taken against Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gurjar and Bani for being physically aggressive during tasks.

“Talking about getting physical, in every task Manu-Manveer used to do that and this was the only reason Om ji was scared of them. But when I did that too after his constant interference in my tasks, I was nominated for the whole season. I don’t know if this was shown but Om ji tried to push me back after I pushed him. When Bani choked Lopa during their fight, no action was taken against her. I don’t want to call Bigg Boss unfair because I have got a lot from the show but at that time, I did feel that things were not fair. ”

Rohan also questioned the finale task teams, saying he was given Bani and Mona Lisa as partners despite the fact that both the ladies have been weakest task performers. “I am sure this wasn’t shown on television but I did raise this point that what kind of teams were made for final task. I was given Bani and Mona who are known to be worst performers and the other team has strong people like Lopa, Manu and Manveer. How is that unfair?”

It’s good that people can see through Bani

Rohan got evicted in mid-week elimination. He was competing with Bani in the nominations. The actor said he is not sad that he lost to her but happy that people could see that she wasn’t as real as she tried to portray.

“Now I am reading on Twitter that people really liked me and they found Bani fake and called me real. So, this is my win. Of course I am feeling very bad that I was just two-three days away from the finale. She is the least deserving person to win. And even Manu. They both are selfish and I don’t feel they are good-hearted. Manu has done a lot of backbiting. Maybe it was enough for him to get till the finals and audience enjoyed this but winner will be the one who has a clean heart.

Lopa is a true friend, deserves to win

People often termed Rohan Lopa’s puppet owing to her strong personality. Rohan, however, disagreed and said that he just stood by her like a friend would.

“I never felt like this inside the house. In fact, I used to feel that she was more immature than me. We had a lot of fun together and we used to tease each other. We had a lovely bond. That girl cooked food for me for 100 days and in return if I made coffee for her just one day then that’s the least I can do. Even if I listened to some of her outbursts, I felt that was fine because she was my friend. She always stood by me. I hope she wins. She has a good heart and so does Manveer. The winner will be either of them.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd