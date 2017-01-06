Bigg Boss is scripted, winner decided by makers not public votes , says former contestant Diandra Soares

Former supermodel Diandra Soares was a contestant on the eighth season of Bigg Boss. Former supermodel Diandra Soares was a contestant on the eighth season of Bigg Boss.

Allegations of reality show Bigg Boss being scripted or staged have been there since its first season in 2006, with many celebrity participants claiming that the happenings inside the Bigg Boss house, evictions and even the winner are pre-decided. The latest to make such claims is former supermodel Diandra Soares, who was a contestant on the eighth season of the show. Disturbed by Swami Om’s act of peeing at Rohan Mehra and Bani Judge on the 10th edition of Bigg Boss, Diandra launched a rant against Swami Om and the show, and even asked the fans to stop “wasting their money” on voting for their favourites.

Even though Swami Om has been thrown out of the show, Diandra questioned why was he kept inside the Bigg Boss for more than 10 weeks. She posted, “Ha HAhahaha.. .. please tell me one person who would keep swami in that house with their votes ???? Think … think …. think !!!!”

“Sab idhar fan wars mein lage hue hai, phir paise waste kar rahe hai…. udhar sab set hai andar se! (People are busy fighting fan wars on social media, wasting their money and there, everything is already set) Phaltu ke war (It is a baseless waste). Enjoy the show… bas!” read her another tweet.

When one of the users wrote to her, “lol maybe not the whole show and the behaviour of the housemates but definitely the winner viacome will choose right?” Diandra called the person “smart”.

Diandra re-tweeted former Bigg Boss winner Urvashi Dholakia’s post, which slammed the show makers for “lowering the standards of the show”. The former model hinted that the winner of the current season has already been decided but she would want to see Rohan win.

Diandra and Urvashi’s post, which now has been deleted, have garnered attention and it will be interesting to see if other celebrities will also spill the beans on the show’s format.

