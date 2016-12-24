Bigg Boss: Contestants who left Salman Khan fuming and we don’t mean Priyanka Jagga

Bigg Boss: This is not the first time that the contestants of the show have get onto the nerves of Salman Khan. Bigg Boss: This is not the first time that the contestants of the show have get onto the nerves of Salman Khan.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is someone who can ensure a blockbuster performance of a film or a television show just by lending his name to it. His mere association with a project makes it a hit among the audience. The actor is a big reason for the success of the controversial television reality show, Bigg Boss. The falling TRPs of the show soar when Salman, with his patent carefree attitude, hosts weekend episodes of the show.

Bigg Boss 10 came in with a major twist. This time, along with the celebrities, commoners were vying for the first prize. And in no time, Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga of the Indiawaale squad became much-hated contestants of the show. Their survival instincts became a pain not only for the other housemates but also for the makers of the show. Both Swami and Priyanka pushed the host, Salman Khan too far. He either lashed out at them or chose to walk out of the show instead of stooping down to their level.

But apparently, this is not for the first time that the contestants of the show didn’t get along with Salman. Since 2010 when he started hosting the show, there have been contestants who upset Salman and left him fuming.

Here is a list of a few contestants who had the courage to get into a verbal spat with Salman Khan:

1. Karishma Tanna

One of the finalists of Bigg Boss 8, Karishma Tanna and host Salman Khan didn’t see eye to eye during the show. It so happened that Salman in a healthy spirit teased Karishma with Upen Patel’s name who had become her bae in the show. Though initially, she smiled shyly but on seeing her co-contestants laughing at Salman’s witty comments, in no time she was in tears. She even said, “It’s not funny”. Salman was shocked on seeing her reaction and then walked out of the show. Earlier too, Salman was angry at her for not forgiving Gautam Gulati despite his repeated apologies for abusing her.

2. Kushal Tandon

Television actor Kushal Tandon irked Salman Khan in the seventh season of the show. His stubborn and arrogant behaviour didn’t go well with Salman. He took Kushal’s case when he hurled abuses at Kajol’s younger sister Tanisha. Kushal made a dramatic exit in the middle of the show and on returning told everyone that Salman apologised to him. This further infuriated Salman whose hatred for Kushal was much evident.

3. Imam Siddique

In Bigg boss season 6, the housemates of the house were petrified of fashion consultant Imam’s antics. Imam also tested Salman’s patience on the show. While Salman was taking Imam’s class, Imam said, “Time-out” Salman who is known for not taking any rubbish, rebuked Imam and warned him to stay in his limits.

4. Sapna Bhavnani

The celebrity stylist, Sapna Bhavnani, turned out to be the most fierce contestant of Bigg Boss 6 as she didn’t spare the Dabangg Khan of Bollywood too. She had a series of arguments with Salman. She made it loud and clear that she is not afraid of Salman and will play the game in a way that pleases her. On seeing Sapna inactive on the show, Salman asked her the reason of being on the show. To this, she said, “thanks haa, next time.”

5. Shakti Kapoor

It may come as a shock but Shakti Kapoor too appeared on one of the seasons of the TV reality show, Bigg Boss. Not only was he a part of the show but also he had an ugly war of words with Salman Khan who then hosted the show with Sanjay Dutt. Though the spat between the actors was edited but in an interview, Shakti was heard saying, “Salman Khan owes me an apology! Firstly, he and Sanjay Dutt didn’t greet me, whereas they had accorded this courtesy to all the inmates. And then Salman said, ‘Bigg Boss ko maan na padega! Shakti Kapoor jaise logon ko apne ghar bulaya, hum toh kabhi na bulayen!’ I would like to tell him that even if he invites me to his house, I may not want to go there! He made those scathing remarks without any provocation, so he has to say sorry!”

6. Akashdeep Saigal

On the fifth season of Bigg Boss, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor, Akashdeep Saigal left Salman Khan fuming as he walked away while Salman was talking to him. Recently, the aspiring actor even accused Salman of destroying his career to take revenge of whatever happened on the show.

