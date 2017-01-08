Former Bigg Boss contestants think season 10 is its worst. Do you agree?

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 10 has been marred by bad selection of contestants, laid-back attitude and ridiculous behaviour of the housemates, namely Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om. Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 10 has been marred by bad selection of contestants, laid-back attitude and ridiculous behaviour of the housemates, namely Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om.

It’s not new for controversial reality show Bigg Boss to be panned. The criticism, however, has never been a deterrent in its popularity. In fact, more the criticism, higher its ratings. From common people to celebs from the showbiz, Bigg Boss has earned its loyal audience, mainly for bringing out different psyches and personalities of its contestants on screen. The show is currently in its tenth season and raking in TRPs. But, something’s amiss when the same viewers, episode after episode, are either switching channels, or left complaining about the crassness being shown. This season had common people as its participants along with the celebrities, a move aimed at making the show more inclusive and interesting. But it seems to have backfired with the show’s followers, many of which are ex-Bigg Boss contestants, slamming the selection of the contestants.

Bigg Boss 10 contestants Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga have indulged in the dirtiest and most offensive gimmicks on the Bigg Boss 10 contestants Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga have indulged in the dirtiest and most offensive gimmicks on the Salman Khan -hosted show.

Former winners and participants of Bigg Boss spoke to indianexpress.com about what went wrong with this season, where the audience saw people like Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga entering the house and being thrown after they took the content of the show to an all time low. Was it the channel’s fault at the selection tables, or something else?

Urvashi Dholakia – Winner of Bigg Boss Season 6

“I call this season disgustingly hilarious and that’s because these contestants (commoners, also called Indiawale) are touted as our representatives, but they are not! We don’t come from where they are and they don’t represent us. It’s a shame and disgrace. Also, on the whole, I don’t know what’s with the contestants this time but they have to be spoon-fed every day by Bigg Boss and every weekend by Salman Khan. The show is in its 12th week but the contestants don’t understand even the basic rules. The contestants have made a joke out of the show. And then of course, you have people like Om (she vehemently refuses to address him as Swami Om) and Priyanka Jagga. The standard of Bigg Boss has definitely gone down. The show used to be about testing of mental and physical strength and it is weird that in its 12th week, we can’t decide who can be a winner because it is difficult to find someone capable in this lot. I really hope they get better contestants next time.”

Vindu Dara Singh – Winner of Bigg Boss Season 3

“I think getting commoners was a big mistake of the makers. They would think twice before taking common people in the next season. People like Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga belong to some different planet only. Celebrities have suffered a lot this season, more than the commoners. This has been the worst instalment of Bigg Boss. You don’t have a winner contender till now. So, you can imagine how bad it is. The season has seen the dirtiest antics ever done on Bigg Boss.”

Suyyash Rai – Contestant of Bigg Boss Season 9

“I haven’t followed the season properly but I have seen some episodes and when I saw Priyanka Jagga speaking so rudely to Salman Bhai, I was shocked. You can’t talk to him like that! In fact, I have even watched her uncensored video and that was really crass. Actually the common people are not answerable. They have nothing to lose so, they can cross the line. It is not as if such things are happening for the first time on the show, but celebrities are much more conscious because they have to work in the industry and be answerable to the fans. I don’t know on what basis were these commoners chosen but I am sure the makers didn’t anticipate they would go to this extent. Last season, Priya (Malik) threw urine on Kishwer (his wife) but she wasn’t punished. But I feel had she got some punishment, it would have sent out a strong message that such things are not allowed on the show.”

Kamya Punjabi – Contestant of Bigg Boss Season 7

“This season definitely goes down as the worst but unlike others, I won’t blame only the commoners. I feel celebrities are no less this season. When you come on the show, you know you won’t be allowed to talk to anyone outside and you have to follow the house rules and perform tasks but here the case is totally opposite. You can’t be so arrogant and take the game for granted and people have done that. The thing which was most disgusting was when Salman told the housemates about Om Puri ji and his close friend’s demise, Bani J was unmoved. She had no reaction. For her, the immunity was more important. How low can someone stoop? I would never want to meet such a person in my life. So, yes standard of the show has gone down because it has people like Bani participating.

Priya Malik – Contestant of Bigg Boss Season 9

“As far as the standards of the show, it is a show about human behaviour, it’s not the show’s standards but the contestants on it. Human mind is a strange beast and Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om have proven that…I don’t even think it’s a commoner versus celebrity thing either. In the past there have been instances like Kushal dropping dog poop on Tanisha and Kishwer spitting in Rishabh’s water and then pouring my urine on my seat to make me quit the task and me retaliating by sprinkling it “back” at her to stop her. When the makers choose contestants they can’t predict our actions or our reactions. I personally feel that this season would’ve been a lot better without Jagga and Swami Om. It has had its good moments and also its depraved moments but the social aspect of it seems to be lost somewhere. I want to watch it, not just for its shock value but also for group dynamics which is the original premise of the Big Brother format.”

Bigg Boss 10 is just three weeks away from its grand finale. But who will be a winner, is still not clear. We wonder how much of viewership it’ll lose by that time.

