After Bigg Boss 10, the show makers should think twice before returning with next season

The Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss saw its worst episodes and fights in season 10. The Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss saw its worst episodes and fights in season 10.

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Mona Lisa tied the knot with her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show just few days back. The house turned into her shadi ka mandap. The contestants and even some family members of the couple came to bless them. The newlyweds were even sent to the secret room to have their night, thankfully in the absence of any cameras! Whether or not Mona tied the knot on the show for money or out of love is still under scanner, but why did all this happen when the show is close to its finale? Were the makers running so low on interesting task ideas or the contestants were not giving the much needed ‘drama’ to even survive for few more days until its finale, or was it because the ouster of Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga had left the show handicapped?

Bigg Boss arrives with its new season every year. It’s absolutely fine if you manage to get the audience attention that gives you a heads-up for its next installment. But Bigg Boss 10 has become a special one for all the wrong reasons. So much so, we hope 11 does not return anytime soon.

From boring contestants to lethargic tasks and footage hungry commoners, Bigg Boss 10 had an imbalance of every element. From boring contestants to lethargic tasks and footage hungry commoners, Bigg Boss 10 had an imbalance of every element.

Every show has a graph. It touches high TRPs, gives good moolah to its makers, then maybe gets caught in some melodrama and the viewership plummets. Bigg Boss got its best numbers during the finale episode of season 4, which was hosted by superstar Salman Khan. Of course, that’s also because it was the first time Salman came in the picture. The season was won by television’s favourite bahu Shweta Tiwari and was also the most successful one till date. But what went wrong with the show after that, and why are its producers just dragging it without trying to freshen up the concept and get interesting contestants?

Boss Boss 10 was launched with pomp and show, with the makers throwing the gates open for the commoners. Nationwide auditions were held and the selectors zeroed down on a dozen names, out of which only eight entered the show. Initially being touted as a clash between the celebs and the ‘Indiawale,’ BB soon faced an imbalance when the aam aadmi began grabbing more footage than the celebs. Salman’s regular dose on Weekend Ka Vaar also fell on the deaf ears of the boring contestants. If the show worked even in parts, it was thanks to a few commoners.

Bigg Boss 10 contestants Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om were two of the worst faces the reality show saw till date. Bigg Boss 10 contestants Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om were two of the worst faces the reality show saw till date.

We understand that the new concept of roping in non-celebs became a blessing for those unknown faces who believed it was a lifetime opportunity. But somewhere BB team forgot that it had a prime-time telecast slot and was endorsed for its universal viewership. We have seen people using inappropriate language and even spitting and peeing. But the show crossed limits of audience’s patience this year. It has not just insulted the loyalty of its viewers (if there are still left any), but even made the controversial reality show stoop to its lowest.

Also read | Former Bigg Boss contestants think season 10 is its worst. Do you agree?

The selection process of contestants has categories which needs to be filled every season. It includes one loud-mouthed person, one controversial name, one rags-to-riches story, at least one glamorous face, one cry baby, one with some legal trouble, one struggling in his/her marital life and the (un)known names in the showbiz who are trying to return to the spotlight. This season tried to cater to all of this too. But soon the thread lost its grip and the show started falling apart. In the very first episode, Priyanka Jagga got the tag of being season 10’s Dolly Bindra. It was surprising to see her getting evicted at the very go. We understand the practice of retaining such names till the end. As expected, she soon returned! But it looked like she came back with a purpose.

Also read | Bigg Boss 10 ousted contestant Priyanka Jagga bags a Bollywood film, see pic

Priyanka Jagga targetted family members, abused loudly, had a face-off with Salman and made nasty comments despite the makers finally throwing her out. She made more news with her Facebook live videos after getting eliminated than when she was on the show.

Salman Khan was miffed at several times, due to the nasty comments by the contestants, or indecent happenings inside the house. Salman Khan was miffed at several times, due to the nasty comments by the contestants, or indecent happenings inside the house.

Inside the house, amid the otherwise sluggish happenings during the tasks and some useless wild-cards, certain someone who called himself Swami Om, the keeper of ‘Indian culture,’ rose to fame. From sexist remarks to goggling his ‘daughters’ while they were in bikinis, stealing deodorants, eating chicken while calling himself a vegetarian, unnecessarily picking fights, disrupting every task and even destroying the property of the house, he was a one-man show who did everything that all the past seasons combined could not achieve. And while the viewers shuddered at his very mention, Salman Khan announced him as an entertainer every weekend.

Also read | Swami Om out of Bigg Boss 10 for peeing on contestants. But this is not a first on the show

Swami was allowed to keep moving in and out of house for his court hearings, a first of its kind this season. His actions were never questioned, and when Colors CEO Raj Nayak was asked about keeping such a contestant on the show, all he said was, “It doesn’t matter if he has case against him. He is not a convict. Today he is our most popular contestant and who knows, he might come out as a changed person!”

Also read | Doesn’t matter if Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om has cases against him, he’s popular: Colors CEO Raj Nayak

What’s the purpose of lending support to one contestant? Was he the saviour this season? Hell, no. He soon went ahead and irked with his comments against mothers, threatened to pee, and well, ultimately even did that on Bani and Rohan. By the time he was shown the door, the show had lost not just its ratings and viewership, but even respect. Twitter was flooded with hate comments against Bigg Boss the day Swami left the nation shocked with his act. Salman ousted him and Swami came out spewing venom against the actor, the channel and the show.

Contestants like Gaurav Chopra and Bani Judge stuck to their celeb status even inside the house. Contestants like Gaurav Chopra and Bani Judge stuck to their celeb status even inside the house.

Even the celebs failed to hold their own. Karan Mehra, Rahul Dev and Rohan Mehra never took a stand when they should have. Gaurav Chopra was always an actor. Bani J and Lopamudra were irritating at best. Mona Lisa changed sides at the very beginning.

Bigg Boss 10 has been the worst season so far. This, even the show’s former participants have agreed. People have no favourite contestant, no housemate could prove why they deserve to be in the house and the ratings are falling by the day. Some interesting ones like Lokesh and Naveen were evicted much before they could perform, and the ones who stayed only added to the headache of the audience. If Salman Khan wasn’t contract-bound, he probably would want to move on as well.

Also read | Bigg Boss 10: Case filed against Swami Om, Salman Khan, Colors CEO for obscenity

The producers of any given show are eager for viewership. But the producers of Bigg Boss fall under the ‘desperate’ category. They can go to any limit to get their targets. While doing this, sadly they forgot that after a point it’s less about numbers, and more about maintaining standards. A case has been reportedly filed against Colors, Bigg Boss and Salman Khan for whatever happened on the show this season. It was distressful, disgusting and disrespectful. The audience feels cheated. We hope not to see the next season anytime soon, until its makers have a round table discussion to understand where they lost the plot.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd