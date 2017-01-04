Bigg Boss 10: Winner will take home Rs 43 lakhs. Are commoners the biggest gainers?

Bigg Boss 10: Contestants get a chance to increase the winning amount of the show. Bigg Boss 10: Contestants get a chance to increase the winning amount of the show.

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss has always been a platform to make money and gain instant fame. The large signing amount plus per week remuneration make celebrities perform tasks wholeheartedly to stay inside the house as long as possible. However, this time the makers of Bigg Boss season 10 twisted the format a bit and hosted some commoners aka Indiawale as well.

According to reports, unlike celebrities who even got a signing amount, the commoners agreed to participate without any initial money. They are here only to earn fame and are being paid on per week basis, as much as they survive on the show. So, in the given situation, the winning prize money becomes a big thing for these commoners. But sadly the prize money fell to an all-time low this season – from the original Rs. 50 lakhs, it came down to just Rs.15 lakhs, courtesy Swami Om and Nitibha Kaul.

This week, Bigg Boss gave the contestants a chance to raise the winning amount. Elated with the opportunity, everyone is putting their best efforts to increase the prize money. But Bani J, who apparently is one of the highest paid contestants on the show was least interested in the moolah, hence she left the task much earlier contributing nothing to the game. Swami Om followed suit. Though Swami, on many instances, has declared himself the winner of the show, it seems, he too is aware of the fact that his chances are bleak, given his daily rants and troubling attitude.

But for others, money matters. Lopamudra on whom Rohan and Mona Lisa bid a whopping Rs. 11 lakhs, pulled her out of the ongoing ‘Maalgadi’ task, which is also this week’s captaincy task, and her sum got added to the winning amount in Tuesday’s episode. Next highest bid contestants are Manveer (Rs 9,99,000), Manoj Punjabi (Rs 7,00,200) and Nitibha (Rs 1 lakh). Considering all three of them are still in the game, Rohan and Mona will pull them out each time the gong will ring. This means their amount will keep adding to the total sum, making the winner of the show take home Rs. 43,99,206 lakhs. Though it still didn’t come to what Bigg Boss promised initially but at least it is better than Rs. 15 lakhs!

