Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar walked out on his wife, say relatives. Watch videos, pics

As much as Manveer Gurjar winning the Bigg Boss 10 made news, it was his marital status that is hogging more headlines. As much as Manveer Gurjar winning the Bigg Boss 10 made news, it was his marital status that is hogging more headlines.

It has been five days since Manveer Gurjar emerged from the Bigg Boss 10 house and Salman Khan handed him the trophy. However, controversy seems to be following him around. In fact, as much as Manveer Gurjar winning the Bigg Boss 10 made news, it was his marital status that is hogging more headlines. And amid the entire looming controversy, indianexpress.com met Manveer and his family at his house in Noida. Though Manveer “was not ready to speak” as of now, his family and friends gave a different picture.

Watch | Manveer Gurjar is back home after 105 days in Bigg Boss 10

When we got in touch with the family of Manveer Gurjar, they refused to comment on Manveer’s alleged wedding video that has gone viral. All they said was Manveer will give an official statement in a day or two. Sources, meanwhile, told us that the wedding video is not fake. They said Manveer got married a few years back and even has a year-and-half-old daughter. However, Manveer had walked out of the marriage soon after tying the knot. This was exactly the main point of contention between Manveer and his father, due to which his father was not on talking terms with his son.

Speaking to us, Manveer’s younger brother Sachin said fans of Manveer have stayed put with him until now and they should trust him a little longer as the Bigg Boss 10 winner will not disappoint them and come out clear with his side of the entire controversy soon.

Also read | Is Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar married? Here’s what he has to say

Earlier, Manveer was heard saying in a video, “Why do we need to talk about it every time. Not necessary. It is okay.” He continued, “When you are in a house for 105 days without any contact with the outer world, you forget songs, their names, contact numbers. You only know what is happening around you. You are with people who you don’t know at all. You live with them and forget about your own family. Now, I will recall all my family and friends.”

Watch | Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar speaks about his marriage:

Though we await an official statement from the Gurjar family, neither are they accepting nor rejecting the news about Manveer being married.

Manveer is going all busy but it seems this new lifestyle is not going good with him. Manveer Gurjar’s Instagram’s latest post shows him on a hospital bed and the caption reads as, “Food poisoning 😝🏪 Kal Tak Ghar Aajaunga Rom Rom G Love You All ❤️️ ❤️️ .”

Get will soon Manveer!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd