Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar’s seen abusing on video, apologises

Ever since Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar stepped out of Bigg Boss 10 house, trouble seems to be following him. The man from Haryana was on his way to his home in Noida when his alleged wedding video surfaced online and went viral within hours. The audience, who believed he was single, was shocked to know that he was apparently married and also had a five-year-old child.

While Manveer or his family was yet to comment on this, another video surfaced and this one had Manveer spewing abuses while talking with his friends. The contestant, realising his responsibility to his fans, has now apologised.

He posted a video on social media and said sorry to his fans. Manveer explained in the video that he was with his friends after four months and what the video captured was personal banter between pals. He captioned the video as, “Just wants to let you know all that the abusive language used in the video was a friendly chit chat with close frnds…If that hurts my fans I m really Sorry about it️.” Manveer was given immense love and a grand welcome on his return to Noida. Many pics and videos of Manveer’s welcome celebration found their way on social media platforms.

The video became especially relevant as Manveer has been emphasising on how Bigg Boss 10 has changed him as a person and polished his character. He also appeared to be hurt that a friend of his captured the video and shared it on social media.

Not just this video, this Bigg Boss 10 winner is also hitting the headlines for his wedding pictures and videos. Manveer is yet to comment on this.

