Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar takes time off from meeting Manu Punjabi, Nitibha Kaul, casts his vote in Noida. See pics

After fighting against all the odds, Manveer Gurjar became the most loved contestant of the television reality show Bigg Boss 10. A few days back, the commoner received a grand welcome as he reached his hometown Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The crowd went berserk at the sight of the winner.

On Saturday, as Manveer lined up to vote in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh polls for 73 seats across 15 districts, the other voters were excited to spot Gurjar in the queue. People even tried to click selfies with the reality show winner.

Manveer shared his picture after casting the vote. “मतदान मेरा अधिकार, मतदान मेरी जिम्मेदारी #manveergurjar #Vote #upelection2017 #uttarpradesh #elections,” he wrote along with the photo.

Recently the commoner was seen with his best friend from the Bigg Boss house Manoj Punjabi as the duo shot for an episode of Colors upcoming show, Chhote Miyaan. The show which is to be judged by Neha Dhupia and Sohail Khan was introduced during the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 10 on January 29. The show will bring out the talent of the young kids as stand-up comedians.

Both Manu and Manveer shared their picture together on their social media. It looks like the two are in no mood to let go of their friendship which was put to questions after the show wrapped up.

Manveer was also snapped with his good friend Nitibha Kaul. The two have been catching up and partying quite often ever since the show ended. Check out their latest pics.

According to reports, Manveer is also in talks with the makers of other TV reality shows –Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi to participate as a contestant.

