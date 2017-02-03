Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar on his marriage: ‘We are separated, I have a daughter’. Watch video

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar has finally answered all questions. Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar has finally answered all questions.

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar is hitting the headlines not only for his win in the Salman Khan-hosted show but also for the big reveal regarding his marital status. The day Manveer was supposed to return to his home in Noida after his big win, the video of his wedding surfaced on social media and immediately went viral.

After hedging about his marital status for so many days, Manveer has finally answered all questions. And to answer your question, yes, he did get married a few years ago. The Bigg Boss 10 winner who is in the hospital due to food poisoning, shared the video from there. “Though I am in the hospital and not keeping well and this is not the good time to talk about this. Yet considering all the reports, I just wanna say that my Bigg Boss stay and win has nothing to do with my marriage… I was married in 2014, but after a period of three to four months, things changed and we got separated. I was in emotionally and mental pressure at that time. But my Bigg Boss journey had nothing to to with this. I never planned to project myself in any particular manner,” he says in the video.

Manveer was also asked about his discussion with Bani J about his daughter. Manveer admitted that he did confess about his daughter to Bani. “I have a daughter, named Disha (Dishu). But my personal life was not a backbone to win this show.”

Regarding his future plan of action, the man from Haryana replied, “Thoda mujhe fit hone do phir mujhe hit hone do.”

