Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar is already married? Watch video, pics

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar had declared on the show that he once ran away from his home after his family pressurized him to get married. Now, that he is out of the house and basking in the glory of his win, a startling revelation has stunned his fans and followers. As per some viral pictures and videos on social media, Manveer is already married and has a five-year-old kid too.

His wedding pictures and videos are doing the rounds of internet telling altogether a different story from what Manveer and his family portrayed. In fact, Manveer’s sister-in-law, in a recent interview to India Today, spoke about the qualities she wants in Manveer’s future wife. While on the show, Manveer was seen developing a close friendship with co-contestant Nitibha Kaul and the duo even earned fans who called them ‘NitiVeer’ and wanted them to become a couple in real life too. Manveer, however, has denied having any feelings for the Delhi girl.

Details about his marriage and wife are yet to be out. When we tried to get in touch with Manveer, we got to know that his mobile was switched off. so, there is some time to get his reaction on the news. Meanwhile, a news portal got in touch with Gaurav Chopra, who revealed that Manveer once told Bani Judge that he was a father. “As far as I can recollect, he once told Bani J that he was father to a five-year-old girl. Then, he turned around and said he was joking. I do remember this. Of course, it is quite possible that he is a married man,” the actor told Bollywood Life.

While it is Manveer’s prerogative to reveal his personal information, one wonders what made him lie about his marital status.

