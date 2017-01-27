Bigg Boss 10 winner is fixed, show will be won by Bani J: KRK

Bigg Boss 10: KRK accused Viacom of being biased towards its artists and said that Bani J’s win is 100% confirmed. Bigg Boss 10: KRK accused Viacom of being biased towards its artists and said that Bani J’s win is 100% confirmed.

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK is the man who knows it all, by his own admission, about the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. From the names of the contestants even before the season is announced to the name of the winner on the onset of the season itself, KRK has been enlightening the followers of the show every now and then.

Just when his earlier prediction of Rohan Mehra winning Bigg Boss 10 didn’t come true, he went ahead and gave the audience another name. This time it is VJ Bani J who KRK believes will win the show. Though the audiences are still voting for their favourite contestants, but for Kamaal R Khan all the voters are “idiots”.

“You all the people are idiots who will vote for any contestant to win #BiggBoss10 Coz Viacom’s under contract artist Bani is fixed winner,” KRK tweeted on Friday.

You all the people are idiots who will vote for any contestant to win #BiggBoss10 Coz Viacom’s under contract artist Bani is fixed winner. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 27, 2017

On Wednesday, when his prediction of Rohan Mehra winning Bigg Boss 10 went wrong, he, in a series of tweets, declared that the winner of the show is already fixed. He wrote, “If ppl knew dat Bani is coming in the #BiggBoss10 who is under contract VJ of Viacom then they should know that she will be the only winner.”

If ppl knew dat Bani is coming in the #BiggBoss10 who is under contract VJ of Viacom then they should know that she will be the only winner. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 25, 2017

Not only this he accused Viacom of being biased towards its artists as he tweeted, “Today it’s 100% confirmed that Viacom’s artist Bani is fixed #BiggBoss10 winner coz Viacom doesn’t want to give prize money to any1 else.” To support his statement he stated, “Viacom artist Ashutosh Came in BiggBoss2 n won. Viacom artist Prince came in BiggBoss9 n won. Viacom artist Bani came in #BB10 n will win.”

Today it’s 100% confirmed that Viacom’s artist Bani is fixed #BiggBoss10 winner coz Viacom doesn’t want to give prize money to any1 else. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 25, 2017

Viacom artist Ashutosh Came in BiggBoss2 n won. Viacom artist Prince came in BiggBoss9 n won. Viacom artist Bani came in #BB10 n will win. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 25, 2017

KRK, who was a part of the show in season 3, failed to impress the audiences with his cheap gimmicks. Later, he took upon himself to become a mouthpiece for Bigg Boss. However, he has failed in the past when he tried to predict the winner. He predicted VJ Andy the winner but his comments were dusted off as Gauhar Khan walked away with Bigg Boss trophy that year. He also got the name of Bigg Boss 9 winner wrong when he said Mandana Karimi would win the show. Last year, Prince Narula won the show.

Now whether his these allegations are right or not, that will be known on January 29 when Salman Khan will announce the winner. Lopamudra Raut, Bani J, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi are the four finalists and the voting lines are open until Saturday morning only.

