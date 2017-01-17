Bigg Boss 10: Will Mona Lisa’s wedding save her from eviction? Cast your votes

Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehra and Mona Lisa have been nominated for eviction from the house this week. Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehra and Mona Lisa have been nominated for eviction from the house this week.

This might be the last eviction from the Bigg Boss 10 house since the show will witness its grand finale on January 28. With six contestants remaining in the fray, only two have been nominated for evictions this week. One is Rohan Mehra who was punished with entire season’s nominations after hitting Swami Om and the other is Mona Lisa who has become indifferent towards the show.

Rohan has until now given the show his share of controversies and drama whereas Mona Lisa has maintained a low profile from the very beginning. But her much questioned love-angle with Manu Punjabi helped the makers of the show to play the romantic card and pull in TRPs. Now, that too has been past its sell-by date and the Bhojpuri actor earnestly wishes to return to her family and friends outside the house. This, she has made loud and clear from her actions and behaviour in the house. However, with Bigg Boss 10 makers saying the actor is all set to marry her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput, she may get yet another lifeline.

Who do you think will get evicted from the house this week? Cast your votes here.

In Monday’s episode, Mona Lisa threw another hint for the makers to realise that she wants to leave the show. This week’s nominations task had an interesting twist to it. Instead of nominating others, the contestants were given a chance to save themselves. Manveer and Rohan were excluded from the task as Manveer has already won Ticket to Finale and Rohan has the eviction sword hanging around his neck for the entire season. Every contestant donned the cap of a postman and had a parcel from their co-contestants’ loved ones. They had to decide whether they wish to deliver the parcel or secure for themselves a place in the finale.

Mona Lisa without giving a second thought, chose emotions over the game. She gifted Manu the parcel which Piku, Manu’s girlfriend, had sent and nominated herself for the coming week. Nevertheless, Mona Lisa survived many nominations. But now that her competition is with television’s popular face Rohan Mehra, it will be interesting to see whether she will walk out of the house or her Bhojpuri fans are still not done with seeing their favourite star. With her wedding on the sets adding yet another thread to Bigg Boss, she may be saved yet again.

