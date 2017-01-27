Bigg Boss 10: Who will win the show? Cast your votes

Bigg Boss 10: Bani J, Manu Punjabi, Lopamudra Raut and Manveer Gurjar are the four finalists of the show. Bigg Boss 10: Bani J, Manu Punjabi, Lopamudra Raut and Manveer Gurjar are the four finalists of the show.

Bigg Boss 10 will come to an end on January 29 with Salman Khan announcing the winner of the show. The commoners, Manu and Manveer, have been giving a tough competition to celebs Bani and Lopamudra. Manveer’s humongous fan following is no news whereas Bani’s supporters have already declared her a winner of the show.

However, Manu Punjabi and Lopamudra are still trying to catch up on the votes by keeping themselves available for the cameras all day long. With only a few hours left for the voting lines to close, we ask our readers to cast their votes for their favourite contestant.

Who do you think will walk away with the trophy of Bigg Boss 10? Cast your votes here.

Who will be the winner of @BiggBoss 10? Cast your votes here. — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) January 27, 2017

From the beginning of the season, Manveer Gurjar attracted all the limelight with his rough and tough personality. But, he managed to get into action only after teaming up with fellow commoner Manu Punjabi. He emerged as the only contestant who never indulged in back-biting The short-tempered man surprisingly never lost his temper with infamous Swami Om. He also became a topic of discussion for his link-up with Nitibha Kaul. Manveer has managed his journey by staying true to his friends and his beliefs.

Bani J carried herself with dignity on the show and unlike many other contestants, she never stooped to win. Despite having ugly fights with Lopamudra, Priyanka Jagga, and Swami Om, she never let her confidence go. But she disappointed her fans when it came to performing physical tasks. The fitness freak left many tasks in between and was even heard saying that she does not have that passion for performing the tasks wholeheartedly. But her popularity worked in her favour and she managed to survive despite being nominated many times. The star host of the show, Salman Khan too supported her, which didn’t go down well with other contestants who found Salman biased.

Manu Punjabi entertained the audience from the very first day. His mimicry skills brought a smile on many faces and his friendship with Mona Lisa became a topic of discussion not only inside the house but also in the outside world. His popularity got affected after he had to make an unceremonious exit because of his mother’s demise. He returned to the house as a changed man and was seen back-biting about his dear friend Manveer many times. His changed attitude didn’t go down well with the audience and with Salman Khan. Though he tried to get back on track in the last few days but his scuffles with Manveer has portrayed him in a bad light.

Lopamudra Raut became everyone’s favourite inside the house because of her habit of taking a stand against the wrong. Salman Khan too praised her for standing up against all the wrongs that were happening inside the house. She was the first one to warn Swami Om to watch his words. Her strong will power and confidence made her the winner of many tasks. But the beauty queen lost the track in last few weeks. Her shrieking voice and her crude comments left a negative impact on her dignified personality. Even Manu and Manveer who always looked her in a good light developed a dislike turned against her. Things got worse after she questioned the decisions of Bigg Boss.

