Bigg Boss 10: Was Bani J’s behaviour with Salman Khan immature and rude? Cast your votes here

Salman Khan has upset many contestants of Bigg Boss during his seven-year long association with the reality show. Gauahar Khan, Karishma Tanna, and Kushal Tandon are a few who left Salman fuming with their attitude. In return, these contestants too didn’t got along well with Salman and were seen opposing the stance of the star host.

With the finale of season 10 coming close, we have finally got a name to add to this list. No, we aren’t talking about Priyanka Jagga. She stooped to such level which is not even worth mentioning. We are talking about Bani J’s behaviour in the Friday’s episode. Clearly, Bani was not very happy with Salman’s take on the entire Swami Om peeing episode. She was reluctant to talk to the Dabangg Khan and every time she spoke, her thoughts were in contrast to Salman’s words.

Salman tried to pacify Bani by comparing the Bigg Boss house to a school hostel where seniors bully their juniors. Bani protested by saying that such things never happened in her school hostel and she never faced such humiliation in her life.

Later, Salman pointed out her adamant demand of having a word with her best friend and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan. He asked her whether she was allowed to talk to her parents whenever she wished to in her hostel to which Bani had an affirmative reply. And this war of words continued for some time since Bani never settled with Salman’s arguments on why she has not been made the captain of the house after going through so much.

As viewers, what we understood from Bani’s reaction was that she was hurt with the entire Swami’s episode and needed some time to gain back her composure. Though she broke a major rule of the house by not wearing the mic for 18 hours, but many felt her reaction was justified on her part.

On the other hand, Salman Khan did his job well by making Bani understand the importance of rules and that by giving her captaincy, they cannot set a wrong example for others.

Bani J has been going strong in the show so far. But will she pay for her arrogance? Do you think Bani’s reaction was immature and inappropriate? Cast your votes here.

Do you think #BaniJ ‘s behaviour with @BeingSalmanKhan was immature and rude? — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) January 7, 2017

Meanwhile, Bani can be assured about the fact that she will always have the back of her bestie Gauahar Khan. Though Bani was not allowed to have a word with her but Gauahar openly supported her dear friend through a special message she wrote on her Instagram. “You hold your own…. n you do it with all your heart Bani, you hear me??!!!!…. sending you all the strength n love…. n I’m right here!!!!!!! You know that!!!!,” she wrote along with her picture with Bani.

Gauahar even appreciated Rohan Mehra’s support for Bani, She wrote on Twitter, “So proud of this young lad.. @rohan4747 … the only one who manned up against an absolute dirt bag!!!”

So proud of this young lad.. @rohan4747 … the only one who manned up against an absolute dirt bag!!! — GAUAHAR KHAN (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 5, 2017

With the ouster of Swami Om, some the new found friendships and changing of old bonds, it’ll be interesting to see how the show progresses in the coming weeks.

