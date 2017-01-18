Bigg Boss 10: This is what Nitibha Kaul is upto after her eviction

Bigg Boss 10: Evicted contestant, Nitibha Kaul visited her college after she returned to her hometown, Delhi. Bigg Boss 10: Evicted contestant, Nitibha Kaul visited her college after she returned to her hometown, Delhi.

Recently evicted from the Bigg Boss 10 house, Delhi girl Nitibha Kaul is back in her hometown and is catching up with her daily routine after a long gap of 13 weeks. The ex-contestant is getting the celeb treatment from the fans of the reality show and is thankful to all for the love she has been receiving lately. According to the reports, Nitibha visited her college in Delhi, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies where she was welcomed with open arms as her juniors went berserk on seeing the Kashmiri beauty. From clicking selfies to playing cricket with the college students, Nitibha did it all when she visited her alma mater.

Nitibha also didn’t miss on catching up with her friend from Bigg Boss house, Akanksha Sharma who got evicted in the second week itself. Akanksha was one of the few people with whom she connected on the show. When Manu made a brief exit from the house, Nitibha grew close to Manveer and became each other’s confidants. But later her friendship with him turned sour after M3 (Manu, Manveer and Mona Lisa) reunited. During her last days in the house, she was seen bonding with Bani J and also had some philosophical discussions with the Roadies winner.

Making a comeback on her social media accounts, Nitibha posted a picture of herself with Akanksha and captioned it, “Here’s a treat for all #biggboss fans. Look who I met today. My bae Akanksha!! Oh how much I missed you inside the house fellow commoner.”

The Google girl (as she was often addressed in the Bigg Boss house) also shared a still from one of the episodes of the show where Ranveer Singh hugged her. Nitibha tagged the moment as her best moment on the show, “That moment though ⭐️#ranveersingh #nitibhakaul #whatahugger #bestmoment #biggboss10 #throwback #fangirling.”

Nitibha Kaul had a non-controversial stay inside the Bigg Boss house and was deemed as one of the weakest contestants on the show. The only time she became a talking point was when she grew closer to her fellow commoner Manveer Gurjar.

