Confirmed! Bigg Boss 10 ousted contestant Swami Om will be part of its finale

Bigg Boss 10 is getting as bizarre as you can think of. It seems the makers threw contestant Swami Om out of the Salman Khan-hosted show, only to bring him back within three weeks. Undoubtedly, the most controversial contestant in the history of Bigg Boss, Swami Om will be seen attending the show’s finale.

According to sources, Swami Om was eager to attend the finale, which is now less than two weeks away. “He wanted to be on the finale and the makers agreed,” an insider told indianexpress.com.

It will be interesting to see how the show’s host and superstar Salman Khan will react to this news, considering the actor had announced that Swami should not return to the channel Colors, leave aside the show. Also, since Swami has been on a spree of making unsavoury comments about Salman, apart from unleashing nasty allegations against other contestants on the show, after he was shown the door.

Swami Om has been enjoying media’s attention after his unceremonious ouster. He has been telling various channels that Salman was afraid of him and he even slapped the 51-year-old star. Swami had further claimed that Salman, in fact wanted him to attend the finale.

While, Salman’s feelings for Swami Om have been quite apparent on the show, many times he didn’t let him speak on the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes by ordering him to tie a cloth around his mouth and reprimanded him for his disgusting antics.

While Bigg Boss kept warning Swami Om for his unscrupulous behaviour on the show, the man was finally kicked out when he threw his pee on fellow contestants Bani Judge and Rohan Mehra during one of the tasks.

In the light of all this, the makers allowing him to attend the finale along with other former contestants raises a question over the authenticity of the previous decision and denunciation of Swami, who, according to many viewers, has been the reason that the standard of the reality show stooped to its lowest this season.

