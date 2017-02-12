Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om booked for attempting to rape a woman

Swami Om booked for molesting a woman. Swami Om booked for molesting a woman.

Bigg Boss 10’s most controversial contestant Swami Om, who was infamous for his stint on the show and misbehavior with women in the house, has yet again become the talk of the town. This time, he has allegedly molested a woman. The self-proclaimed godman made news for ripping off a woman’s clothes with his associates.

A case in this regard has been registered in Delhi. According to the complaint filed by the victim, Swami Om and his associate Santosh Anand allegedly ripped off her clothes on February 7 when she had gone to Rajghat Power house in the city, for some work.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the police officer said, “The woman alleged that the men then took her to their room in an ashram near ITO, where they attempted to rape her. She said that she begged them to let her go, but they abused her and threatened to ruin her image.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

“Acting on the complaint, a case under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC has been registered against Swami Om and his associate. The victim will record her statement on Monday before the magistrate. Police will take necessary action against the accused,” said a senior police officer.

The officer added that both parties had a history of dispute. Police also revealed that the woman alleged that they threatened her of dire consequences and abused her. However, the attackers fled from the spot after she screamed for help.

Also read | Swami Om says respect me or a disaster will hit India. Oh, he was also the reason for Monday quake.

This isn’t the first time Swami Om had his brush with police. He is already fighting a vase of robbery against his own brother. Swami, who became a troublemaker inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, was ousted by host Salman Khan for his unacceptable and nasty behaviour on the show. While Swami came out spewing venom against the makers and even actor Salman, he threatened to sabotage the show’s finale too. Infact, there were reports that he was on his way to Lonavala to create trouble on the day of its finale shoot. But the police took him under custody.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd