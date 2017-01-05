Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om pees on Bani and Rohan, Bigg Boss evicts him

Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om crosses all limits to win the captaincy task. Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om crosses all limits to win the captaincy task.

Controversial television reality show, Bigg Boss 10, has touched an all time low, courtesy Swami Om. The self-proclaimed godman has not only irked the contestants and the star host Salman Khan but also the ardent followers of the show. Just when we thought that nothing could be worse than him peeing on national television, here is another disgusting act that might leave many television sets turned off tonight. Swami Om peed on his fellow contestants Bani J and Rohan Mehra.

But this time Bigg Boss will not ignore his dirty antics. He will be shown the exit gate and will be thrown out of the house for his ugly act.

Desperate to be the captain of the house Swami has always gone overboard. And now, when he got so close to the throne, he decided to cross all limits. It so happens that Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task wherein Bani and Swami have to make a pyramid with the given blocks. The other contestants have the liberty to support their candidate for captaincy and try to topple the blocks of the opponent. The entire house decides to support Bani for captaincy and throw balls at Swami’s blocks.

Seeing the entire house turned against him, Swami stoops down to peeing on Bani and Rohan to keep himself in the game. Both Bani and Rohan were taken aback by Swami’S act and Bani retaliates by kicking Swami. Rohan too could not control his anger and pulls Swami to the jail. Other contestants stand by Rohan and Bani and demand strict action against him. This is when Bigg Boss takes the big decision of throwing Swami out of the house.

Earlier, on multiple occasions, Swami was let go by Bigg Boss with mere warnings. But now even the makers have realised that Swami is not bringing in TRPs, rather he is taking away the followers of the show.

