Bigg Boss 10 January 3 preview: Housemates get an opportunity to get back their lost winning amount

The winning amount of Bigg Boss season 10 was reduced to Rs 15 lakhs because in earlier episodes Swami Om and Nitibha Kaul had opted for immunity giving away the prize money. But now the housemates will be given a chance to get back the lost amount during a task.

Rohan and Mona are the jailers while rest of the housemates are the criminals. Bigg Boss asks Rohan and Mona to attribute a certain amount against the names of the rest of housemates. Lopa and Manveer are attributed the highest amount followed by Manu and Bani. Bigg Boss tells Rohan and Mona that they cannot disclose the amount to the rest of the contestants and if they do so, the task will be terminated.

Every time the bell rings, Rohan and Mona have to release a jail inmate and the amount of money attached to him/her will automatically get added to the prize money.

While the discussion around the task is on, Lopamudra Raut and Bani Judge will express how they never wanted to be a part of this show for money. But when Nitibha tries to tell them that the winning amount might matter to other housemates, these two celebrity contestants taunt her for losing Rs 24 lakhs during a task.

This task has another angle to it, that of winning the captaincy for a week. So, the housemates are in two minds, whether they should try and stay in the task to win some money or they should opt for captaincy.

Meanwhile, Swami Om, who left the house for an urgent work, is back inside the house. Now, will he create an issue in one more time? To know more, stay tuned.

