Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om exits the house after Rohan Mehra slaps him

Just when we thought that not just the present contestants but those who will appear in Bigg Boss in the future have taken their lesson from Priyanka Jagga’s eviction, we hear that Swami Om refuses to tone done his histrionics in Bigg Boss 10. Swami has taken cudgels with Bigg Boss himself, it seems.

We already told you how Swami Om tried to strangle Rohan Mehra in Wednesday’s episode to ensure he is out of the captaincy race. After he failed to do so, he tries to sabotage the final task between Rohan and Manveer. Miffed with Swami Om, Gaurav pulls him back and warns him to stay away from the task. Instead of listening to him, Swami starts calling Gaurav dirty names and even commented on Gaurav’s family. All of this for what? Only to be called the kingmaker.

The situation goes out of control when Swami does not stop and sabotages Rohan’s game. Rohan Mehra — who has maintained his cool with Swami even after he questioned his upbringing — slaps Swami Om in a fit of anger. In Bigg Boss house you can hurt anyone as much as you want by your crass and indecent comments, but the moment you touch your fellow contestant, everything gets overlooked and you become a defaulter. This is exactly what’s going to happen with Rohan.

Rohan will be nominated for the entire season for hurting Swami Om physically. Bigg Boss in harsh words criticises Rohan for breaking the most important rule of the show and said he deserves to be punished.

We think Bigg Boss missed out on what Swami Om announced on Wednesday’s episode after he was out of the captaincy race. He threatened the housemates by saying he will do what even Priyanka Jagga could not do during her stay in the house. He continued to abuse Bigg Boss and said he has no faith in him too.

After being punished, Rohan locks himself in the washroom and asks Bigg Boss either to let him walk out of the house or he will stay in the washroom only.

People outside the house stand in support of Rohan. Rahul Dev who got eliminated recently from the house came out in support of Rohan and tweeted, “My sincere appeal to @BiggBoss & @ColorsTV to reconsider the decision against @rohan4747 #SwamiOm shud not be favoured!” Not just Colors, Rahul Dev also requested Salman to restore the order in the house. He wrote, “#SwamiOm is disgracing #BB10 .Abusing women, peeing publicly & stripping!Wud like @BeingSalmanKhan to intervene & restore order.”

My sincere appeal to @BiggBoss & @ColorsTV to reconsider the decision against @rohan4747 #SwamiOm shud not be favoured!Retweet if u agree 🙏 — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) December 28, 2016

Rohan’s girlfriend and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Kanchi Singh also made it clear that Rohan has done nothing wrong. “I completely stand by Rohan! Hats off to him for keeping patience for so long! This had to hapn!,” she tweeted.

I completely stand by Rohan! Hats off to him for keeping patience for so long! This had to hapn! @rohan4747 #wesupportrohan — Kanchi Singh (@Itzme_Kanchi09) December 28, 2016

If reports are to be believed, Swami Om is taken to the hospital after he complained of severe ear pain on being slapped by Rohan. He exited the house for the second time. He had earlier gone out for a court appearance. He returned to the house later. After this over-the-top drama in the house, we look forward to Salman Khan’s take on the entire episode.

