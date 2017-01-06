Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om calls Salman Khan ISI agent, anti-national

Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan appreciates channel’s decision of evicting Swami Om. Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan appreciates channel’s decision of evicting Swami Om.

After his ouster from the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10, Swami Om has not surprised us a bit. After the security personnel threw him out of the house, he took no time to give an interview to a TV channel. And as always, he goes on a rant about how he was mistreated inside the house and also how, except him, the entire house including the host of the show Salman Khan is anti-national.

He told the channel that he took his revenge from his fellow contestants by stooping down to such intolerable level since all of them used to adulterate his food by mixing it with drugs every day. Not only this, he even accused Salman Khan of being an ISI agent. Before you start feeling disgusted, here is more. According to Swami, the makers of the show threatened to kill him. And, his opponent in the captaincy task Bani J slept with Jason Shah for four days.

Swami Om splashed his pee on Bani and Rohan during the captaincy task. Post his filthy act, the entire house demanded his exit from the show. And this time the makers of the show also decided that all of this should come to an end. The worst thing is the old man showed no signs of guilt for what he did. Rather, he talked to the cameras and told Bigg Boss that urine is no poison. So, even if he threw it on someone it is no crime. Later, when he felt that he might land himself in trouble, he announced that it was only water and not his urine that he threw on Bani.

After all that happened, we await Salman Khan’s reaction on the entire episode. This week Salman Ka Vaar episode will be aired on Friday itself.

According to reports, Salman has appreciated the channel’s decision of expelling Swami from the show. A source close to DNA said, “Salman doesn’t want Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga in his close vicinity which is why he’s clearly told the Colors team to make sure neither Priyanka nor Swami is invited to the show’s grand finale that’s supposed to take place at the end of this month.”

