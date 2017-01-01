Bigg Boss 10 January 1 preview: Salman Khan calls Swami Om ‘dhongi’, walks out after getting upset

Bigg Boss 10 January 1 preview: Salman Khan irritated with Swami Om’s attitude. Bigg Boss 10 January 1 preview: Salman Khan irritated with Swami Om’s attitude.

Swami Om has no boundaries. Over the weeks, he has disgusted the viewers and now even Salman Khan. On Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will ask Swami Om about his strategy during the captaincy task, which leaves the actor in shock. In fact, the actor, who until a week back was tagging Swami as the entertainer of Bigg Boss 10, has now called him a ‘Dhongi Baba.’ While having a conversation with him, Salman walks out saying ‘you upset me, man.’

Before this conversation, Salman makes the housemates realise that they were following Swami Om in a way by staying adamant and proceeding with the task in his way.

Watch Salman Khan slamming Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om:

Later, Salman will announce the name of the contestant who will get evicted from the Bigg Boss house. While among the nominated contestants (Mona Lisa, Bani Judge and Gaurav Chopra), Mona has been declared safe. Bani and Gaurav are still under the wrath of being evicted. But before any of them leaves the house, Bigg Boss shows them their journey as friends in the house, leaving them and the audience extremely emotional.

Watch | Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 10 talks about Bani J and Gaurav Chopra’s friendship

Gaurav-Bani’s friendship graph has been quite confusing for the housemates and even the audience. The duo has a lot of times stood up for each other and more often walked out of their own conversations. Their love-hate friendship has won hearts and even raised eyebrows. During the episode, Salman Khan would invite guests to do ‘charcha’ with him on whatever happened in the last week.

This time Diandra Soares and Aamir Ali will grace the show and talk about where the contestants were losing track. Diandra Soares, who made news in Bigg Boss 8 for having a romantic and bold relationship with co-contestant Gautam Gulati, raised fingers on the friendship of Gaurav-Bani calling it a relationship of convenience.

Aamir Ali, who hasn’t been on Bigg Boss ever, said he would have been extremely violent if he was one of the participants of this season. He raised an objection on the reaction of Rohan Mehra over his spat with Swami Om during the captaincy task and tagged Swami Om as the most irritating contestant in the house.

Well, whosoever leaves among Bani and Gaurav, it is going to be interesting to see how the other will lead the game without their partner-in-crime in the house.

