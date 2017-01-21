Bigg Boss 10 ousted contestant Priyanka Jagga bags a Bollywood film

Priyanka Jagga was thrown out of Bigg Boss 10 after her verbal spat with Salman Khan. Priyanka Jagga was thrown out of Bigg Boss 10 after her verbal spat with Salman Khan.

Former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Priyanka Jagga’s claim to fame is her verbal spat with Bollywood superstar and the host of the show, Salman Khan. The contestant, who returned to the show as a wildcard entrant, was finally thrown out by Salman for her frivolous attitude and being a troublemaker. So much so, that the actor swore not to work with Colors channel or host Bigg Boss if she is ever brought back on the show.

However, her so-called popularity has now opened new doors for her. The controversial contestant has managed to grab the attention of not just viewers, even if for all the wrong reasons, but even filmmakers. Yes, she has bagged a Bollywood film!

Priyanka posted a picture on her Facebook account with a caption that read, “Ready to Rock.. I m very lucky… Coming on big screen soon… Thanks to Producer Inder Kumar sir. Director Radhe Mohan g.” Inder Kumar, who has produced films like Great Grand Masti, Grand Masti, Masti and Aamir Khan-Madhuri DIxit starrer Dil, is supposedly launching Priyanka as an actor.

Priyanka Jagga was thrown out of the show for her abusive and disgraceful comments against Lopamudra Raut and Manoj Punjabi’s late mother. She even irked many for speaking about their personal life. Surprisingly, Priyanka was least interested in doing any work on television or Bollywood. In fact, she had said that she has no reason to be scared of Salman since she has no plans to work in the film industry.

“I don’t want to work in any channel so, it doesn’t matter to me if Colors doesn’t work with me. No one expected me to leave but I did because unlike others, I don’t need to act subservient in front of him as I don’t have to work in the industry,” Priyanka had said.

Now that Priyanka might be back onscreen soon, we want to know what Salman Khan has to say about it.

