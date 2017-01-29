Bigg Boss 10: From Salman Khan’s performance to Manveer, Bani, Lopamudra, Manu’s acts, everything about Bigg Boss finale

Bigg Boss 10 grand finale: Salman Khan-hosted show has reached its final stage with the top four contestants Manveer Gurjar, Bani Judge, Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi as the Bigg Boss 10 finalists. Bigg Boss 10 grand finale: Salman Khan-hosted show has reached its final stage with the top four contestants Manveer Gurjar, Bani Judge, Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi as the Bigg Boss 10 finalists.

How excited are you for Bigg Boss 10 grand finale tonight? After more than three months of non-stop entertainment, Bigg Boss 10 has reached its final stage with the top four contestants Manveer Gurjar, Bani Judge, Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi as the Bigg Boss 10 finalists.

The Salman Khan-hosted show ends tonight with a bang given the updates and pics of prep that we have come across.

Thanks to various fan pages, we have pictures and videos as the contestants are seen getting ready for the grand night and also how Salman Khan and other celebs will be seen enjoying the grand night.

Bigg Boss 10 finalists makeover and performances:

To start with, the Bigg Boss 10 finalists, Manveer Gurjar, Bani Judge, Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi got a massive makeover. We will see the ‘aam aadmi’ (commoners) representatives Manveer and Manu’s performance. The duo has certainly received ample grooming and they look simply dapper.

Well, Bani Judge and Lopamudra Raut got a makeover too. These two celebs will also be seen performing together.

Salman Khan and Kaabil stars Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam:

We have had already informed you that this reality show is only getting bigger and better and Salman Khan will have Kaabil actors Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam by his side on the stage of Bigg Boss 10 finale. Hrithik is set to be a special guest on the day Salman will announce the winner of the big reality show on Sunday.

Bigg Boss 10 ex-contestants:

The Dabangg star will perform to his songs Mera Hi Jalwa, Aaj Ki Party alongside evicted contestants Gaurav Chopraa, Rohan Mehra, Monalisa, Nitibha Kaul, Lokesh Kumari and Navin Prakash not only on-stage, but also inside the Bigg Boss house.

TV celebs at Bigg Boss 10 finale:

Making the grand finale a night to remember will be a series of performances by TV actors like Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna, Vijayendra Kumeria and Meera Deosthale of Udaan fame and Karanvir Bohra and many more.

Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan and Neha Dhupia coming over:

Adding a touch of hilarity to the evening will be Neha Dhupia and Sohail Khan accompanied by their battalion of little comedians from Colors’ upcoming comedy show, Chhote Miyan. And the music will also flow as Rising Star’s expert Shankar Mahadevan will interact with Salman Khan to introduce their LIVE and interactive show. With the Bigg Boss finale riding high on entertainment, it’s no doubt that the whole nation will be agog to know which contestant will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 10.

And meet the four finalists Manveer Gurjar, Bani Judge, Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi:

Unadulterated entertainment will be on the Bigg Boss 10 menu tonight.

