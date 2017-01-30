Bigg Boss 10 runner-up Bani J: I said sorry to Lopamudra, her family for my comments. Watch video

After Bigg Boss 10 finale, Bani Judge said she apologised to Lopamudra but will not force her to become friends. After Bigg Boss 10 finale, Bani Judge said she apologised to Lopamudra but will not force her to become friends.

One of the things Bigg Boss 10 will always be remembered for is the enmity between VJ-actor Bani Judge and model Lopamudra Raut. Their rivalry reached a point where the duo got involved in an ugly physical tussle. Though on the show Bani didn’t show any change of heart towards Lopa, the Bigg Boss 10 first runner-up revealed she apologised to Lopamudra and her family at the Bigg Boss 10 finale as she regretted her remarks against her on the show.

Interacting with the media post the finale, Bani admitted being at fault for going overboard during the call centre task, which resulted in a scuffle between the two. “I don’t regret getting physical but I regret those things which I said her during the task, which led to that fight. The tussle was a reaction to what she said to me and her anger was a result of my words against her. We both are wrong but I will take the responsibility because it was me who made the first call. So, I feel I shouldn’t have initiated the way I did. I apologised to her, her family, especially her father,” Bani said.

During the call centre task in Bigg Boss house, Bani commented that Lopa used her father’s credit cards for shopping even after winning a beauty pageant and she would marry a guy who is rich enough. The remarks didn’t go down well with Lopa, who accused Bani of getting personal with her.

When asked if she has let go of the grudges against Lopa, Bani asserted she never had any personal issue with her and hopes her apology is accepted. “I have let bygones be bygones with her. I apologised to her a couple of times and told her that I did make a mistake. If she accepts my apology, that’s great but if she doesn’t I am not going to push it. I wouldn’t force her to be friends with me.”

