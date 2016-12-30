Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehra wants to leave. Was Bigg Boss fair to him? Cast your votes

Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehra has been nominated for the entire season by Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehra has been nominated for the entire season by Bigg Boss.

The high-voltage melodrama on controversial television reality show, Bigg Boss 10, has touched a new high. After Rohan Mehra slapped Swami Om during the captaincy task and Swami Om complained of getting injured, Bigg Boss gave a harsh punishment to Rohan — he was nominated for the entire season.

However, Bigg Boss’s dictatorial behaviour didn’t go well with Rohan and in a protest, he locked himself in the washroom. He gives an ultimatum to Bigg Boss to either let him walk out of the house or call his father and lawyer with whom he can discuss the entire matter. As he goes on a rant about how Bigg Boss has been unfair with him during the entire season, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor made a valid point.

Also read | Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om exits the house after Rohan Mehra slaps him

He asked Bigg Boss that when Swami hurt him in an attempt to stop him from entering the igloo during the Toofan task, why didn’t Bigg Boss intervene then? To demand justice, did he also have to foul cry about getting hurt? In Wednesday’s episode, Swami Om blocked Rohan’s way as he was running into the igloo and injured him. But Rohan never complained about it and Bigg Boss took no action against Swami.

This might have left the viewers with a big question in mind, whether the makers of the show are supporting Swami Om just for the TRPs. Earlier too, he was granted two weeks’ immunity for nothing.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Rohan Mehra’s father Ravinder Mehra gave his take on the entire episode. Clarifying his son’s act, he said, “Rohan respects his elders and addresses them as ‘aap’. It must have taken a lot of provocation for him to forget his maryada.” He also added that since Swami, Manveer and many other contestants have been pushing each other during the tasks, Rohan must have thought it was okay.

While Rohan locked himself in the washroom, he was heard shouting, “Take 2 crore from me. I don’t care. I just want to leave the show.” For all those viewers who didn’t get why he mentioned Rs 2 crore, here’s the news: if any contestant decides to walk out of the show midway, he or she will have to pay a compensation of Rs 2 crore, according to the contract.

Meanwhile, Rohan’s girlfriend and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai co-star Kanchi Singh came out in support of her beau and wrote on Twitter, “I completely stand by Rohan! Hats off to him for keeping patience for so long! This had to hapn! @rohan4747 #wesupportrohan.”

I completely stand by Rohan! Hats off to him for keeping patience for so long! This had to hapn! @rohan4747 #wesupportrohan — Kanchi Singh (@Itzme_Kanchi09) December 28, 2016

Not just Kanchi, other people including ex-Bigg Boss contestants Rahul Dev, Lokesh Kumari and Vindu Dara Singh too are in support of Rohan Mehra.

Swami ji pagal hoge hain .. Rohan is rite #BB10 #biggboss10 @BiggBoss — Lokesh Kumari Sharma (@LokeshKumari1) December 28, 2016

ROHAN did the RIGHT THING!👊

BABA needs a KICK! 😡

Glad BANI stood by ROHAN!👍

All shud hv BOYCOTTED BABA like BANI was doing!#BB10 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 28, 2016

Do you think Bigg Boss’s decision to nominate Rohan Mehra for the entire season was justified? Cast your votes here.

Do you think .@BiggBoss decision to nominate #RohanMehra for the entire season was justified? — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) December 30, 2016

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd