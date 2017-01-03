Bigg Boss 10: Will Rohan Mehra pay for hitting Swami Om in this week’s eviction?

Bigg Boss 10: Six out of the eight contestants have been nominated for evictions this week on the Salman Khan-hosted show. Bigg Boss 10: Six out of the eight contestants have been nominated for evictions this week on the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Bigg Boss 10 entered its 12th week on Monday and the television reality show is only taking a toll on the sanity of its contestants. In the previous week, the show kept up with its old tradition of garnering TRPs with one contestant physically attacking the other and in turn getting punished for the same. But this time, the punishment didn’t get as worse as eviction from the house. Rohan Mehra who, in a fit of anger, pushed Swami Om with full intensity was nominated for the entire season by Bigg Boss. Well, we cannot blame Bigg Boss for favouring Rohan despite his mistake since he too is well versed with the exaggerated melodrama that Swami Om creates in the house.

The latest episode of the show gave us the rest of nominees for eviction from the house this week, and technically speaking, the entire house has been nominated barring Manu and Manveer. Its credit goes to a big twist introduced by Bigg Boss. The contestants were called to the confession room in pairs – Swami Om and Bani J, Nitibha Kaul and Lopamudra, and Manu and Mona Lisa. They had to mutually come up with a name who would get nominated this week.

Apart from Manu and Mona Lisa, none of the other pairs were ready to sacrifice for the other. While Bani and Swami Om got into a war of words, Nitibha and Lopamudra did not come to a consensus too. As a result, Swami Om, Bani J, Lopamudra, Nitibha Kaul, Rohan Mehra and Mona Lisa got nominated this week.

After a long time, the viewers of the show have got a golden chance to evict foul-mouthed Swami Om. But, since Swami is keeping the ratings and buzz around the show alive, it will be interesting to see whether the makers of the show are willing to let him go, or not. He has been easily moving in and out of the house quite often, due to is legal cases and impending court hearings. But the producers have allowed his movement without any raised eyebrow.

Who do you think will get evicted from the house this week? Cast your votes here.

