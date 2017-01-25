Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehra evicted, Bani J enters finals

Bigg Boss 10: Rohan and Bani got nominated after losing the bungee rope task in the previous week. And Rohan is now out of the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss 10: Rohan and Bani got nominated after losing the bungee rope task in the previous week. And Rohan is now out of the Bigg Boss house.

After completing 100 days inside the glass walled house, one of the two celebrity contestants Rohan Mehra or Bani J were nominated for the mid-week evictions. As earlier announced by star host of Bigg Boss 10, Salman Khan, only four contestants were supposed to enter the last leg of the show. And now, the decision has been taken — Rohan was evicted on Tuesday night while Bani J joined the finalists. The show’s finale will take place on Sunday.

Rohan and Bani got nominated after losing the bungee rope task in the previous week. In the matter of votes, the two had a tough fight as Rohan was a part of a leading television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, while Bani J also enjoys a lot of popularity.

Bani’s place in the top four contestants was expected as she had full support from her industry friends. Gauahar Khan, Karan Kundra, Rannvijay Singha and Vindu Dara Singh constantly appealed to the audience to vote for her. Bani herself has managed to keep the focus of the cameras on her from the very beginning of the show. She is the one contestant who never followed the herd and gave her individual opinions at various points.

In a poll conducted by indianexpress.com, the audience showered their love on the VJ turned actor as she got 76% of votes while Rohan Mehra got 24%. Rohan somewhere lost the track after Rahul Dev’s eviction and maintained a low profile inside the house.

Now the big fight for the trophy is between two celebs Lopamudra Raut and Bani J and two commoners Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi.

