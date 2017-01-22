Bigg Boss 10 January 22 preview: Raees actors Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone heat up Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 10 January 22 preview: Salman Khan, Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan in the same frame. Too much fun. Bigg Boss 10 January 22 preview: Salman Khan, Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan in the same frame. Too much fun.

Shah Rukh Khan is the special guest on Bigg Boss 10 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan this week. The two superstars are set to turn up the excitement in their own fun manner. SRK, who is promoting his upcoming film Raees on the show, will give Bigg Boss house captain Manveer Gurjar a secret task. The actor will ask Manveer to hide crates of eggs in front of Bani Judge and keep it in the store room. While Manveer is on his way to do the task, Shah Rukh is super excited to know if he would be able to complete it.

Watch | Shah Rukh Khan has a task for Manveer Gurjar

Later in the show, Salman dons his Dabangg character of Chulbul Pandey and interrogates Raees aka Shah Rukh. Turning the small gimmick into a laugh riot, Salman will put allegations on his friend for stealing Shakaal’s Gobi (Cauliflower). In his defence, Shah Rukh says that he was busy watching the show Naagin when the theft took place.

But the fun doubles when Raees’ Laila aka Sunny Leone enters the show with her song “Laila Main Laila.” This is for the first time that Sunny and Shah Rukh are sharing screen space in a film. Ecstatic on being on the same stage with the industry’s biggest Khans, Sunny posted a picture on Twitter with a caption, “Most epic pic that pretty much sums 5yrs of hard work!Anything is possible!Dream big&work hard&dreams do come true! @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan”

Watch | Sunny Leone to perform on Laila Main Laila

Most epic pic that pretty much sums 5yrs of hard work!Anything is possible!Dream big&work hard&dreams do come true! @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/vvb6Zk3Hnf — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 21, 2017

Soon, Sunny asks the two actors to recreate the iconic scene from Deewar. While she agrees to enact Nirupa Roy’s part, Salman will become Shashi Kapoor and Shah Rukh will be Amitabh Bachchan. It is definitely gping to be one entertaining episode.

