Bigg Boss 10: Priyanka Jagga is out, we hope Swami Om follows suit

Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan throws Priyanka Jagga out of the show. Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan throws Priyanka Jagga out of the show.

Swami Om called co-contestants Lokesh Kumari a characterless woman, cursed Bani Judge that her mother would die, peed in the kitchen, passed inappropriate comments on Lopamudra’s clothes and physically hurt Rohan Mehra. And for his efforts, he is celebrated as Bigg Boss 10’s most popular contestant by the channel and the show’s makers.

Priyanka Jagga, another contestant who unceremoniously exited the house in the very first week, was brought back as a wild card entry. Her brief, or the one she presumed was her brief, was to probably stoop to a new low every day. She passed unsavoury comments on the Death of Manu Punjabi ‘s mother days after he returned to the house after doing her last rites. She damned him as ‘gande log’ for returning to the show despite this personal loss.

Also read | Salman Khan throws Priyanka Jagga out of Bigg Boss 10. This is what happened

But maybe with this, she went too far. She is reportedly again out of the house and this time apparently on Salman Khan’s instructions. However, the official reason given is Priyanka’s illness.

But her latest transgression was one of the many. She never left a chance to abuse her co-contestants. She told Mona Lisa not to bend because she could see her a**, she called Lopamudra a s*** on national television.

Now that Priyanka is out, will Swami Om follow suit?

Bigg Boss is known for fights and over-the-top drama but never before in its 10 seasons has entertainment meant watching such crass content night after night. Probably, the show’s dismal TRPs are a proof of the audience’s disenchantment.

Also read | Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om has brought more disgust to the show, than TRPs

Is it the need for higher TRPs why Swami Om continues to be a part of the show? The self-styled godman has time and again said that he is the probable winner and the most entertaining contestant in the show and won’t be evicted. If that is anywhere near the truth, Colors needs a reality check on the format of the show.

Over the weeks, Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga have just crossed the level of tolerance. Swami even got a tongue lashing from Bigg Boss after he broke a door during a task.

More from the world of Entertainment:



But is screaming enough for mentally and publically scarring someone’s image on national television?

It’s really difficult for us to understand that on what parameters people are being evicted in the house. Is there a change in the rules of Bigg Boss? Because last we remember, according to the rules, any contestant who physically harms or is abusive on the gets strict punishments and if he or she doesn’t stop, they are evicted.

In fact, over the years, we have seen a few contestants getting evicted because of the same reasons. But why irrespective of so many faults and rules been broken, Swami is still allowed to continue in the game?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd