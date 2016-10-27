Bigg Boss 10: Priyanka Jagga’s audition videos are as entertaining as her stay inside the house, watch video

Know more about Bigg Boss 10 evicted contestant Priyanka Jagga’s real life Know more about Bigg Boss 10 evicted contestant Priyanka Jagga’s real life

Priyanka Jagga was a commoner when she entered the Bigg Boss 10 house. But she walked out no less than a celebrity. The amount of attention she got both inside the house and even outside it is giving strong competition to any celebrity who has ever participated in the controversial reality show. While host Salman Khan questioned her for being the trouble-maker the entire week of her stay in the house, she took all the criticism with utmost confidence. And the things she said even after her eviction only proves that her purpose is solved — of earning a name for herself.

But who is Priyanka Jagga in real life? While her Facebook profile shows the family side of her, with most of the pictures with her two sons and Canadian husband, some confessions from her alleged ex-boyfriend reveal a different story. According to Gautam Arora, a Delhi-based DJ and actor, she is separated from her husband for past four years. Even he ended his relationship of five months because she is “money-minded”. Whatever be it, we still feel intrigued to find more about the 32-year-old.

And on the sidelines of all these controversial revelations about Priyanka, her Bigg Boss 10 audition videos have surfaced. We knew she was an interesting personality to study. And if you see the two videos, you’ll laugh at a lot of things she said. She hails from Panipat and she got married at the age of 21. She has stayed in both Pakistan and Bangladesh and runs a BPO. What’s more? She calls herself self-made and says she can go to any levels to prove her point. She is impatient but that’s not something she wants to correct.

There were speculations that she might return to the show as a wild card entry. But Priyanka herself refuted all reports. However, a picture of her speaking on phone near the set of Bigg Boss 10 house has left the viewers confused. We need to wait and watch whether or not she will enter the house again. Watch this space for more.

