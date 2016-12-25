Bigg Boss 10 preview: Sonakshi Sinha enters house, secrets start spilling out

In Bigg Boss 10’s Sunday Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Sonakshi Sinha enters the house for a day and contestants made major revelations. In Bigg Boss 10’s Sunday Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Sonakshi Sinha enters the house for a day and contestants made major revelations.

Never in the history of Bigg Boss 10 has there been an episode as memorable as the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss 10 Weekend ka Vaar, which witnessed Salman Khan losing his cool and eliminating Priyanka Jagga from the show. Following the storm, Sunday brings in Christmas celebration and an unexpected guest. Like all other reality shows and television shows, this Sunday there was a Christmas special show where Salman Khan’s Dabangg co-star Sonkashi Sinha entering the house of Bigg Boss with Manish Paul.

The Akira actress had entered the show to promote Salman’s Being Human jewellery brand. For a day she also stayed with housemates. She played spin the bottle, which is basically a truth or dare game. Once it begins, various secrets and major revelations are revealed on national television.

The housemates had to guess who said the following statements about them and Bani J is first asked to guess which contestant called her a hypocrite, Lopa or Nitibha. Her answer, Lopa, is wrong and she had to drink a can of Appy fizz.

Nitibha, however, was correct when she guessed Manu said this about her, “Mujhe laga ki ye ladki weekend mein chali jaegi but 4 din ki galati hai. padne de use Manveer ki god mein.”

Swami Om had to guess who said, “Saap ko doodh bhi do aur daso bhi.” He could not guess Manveer said this.

