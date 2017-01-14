Bigg Boss 10: Nitibha Kaul to get eliminated? See poll

Nitibha Kaul has been hogging limelight for her love-hate relationship with Manveer Gurjar on Bigg Boss 10. Nitibha Kaul has been hogging limelight for her love-hate relationship with Manveer Gurjar on Bigg Boss 10.

Often called as one of the weakest contestant on Bigg Boss 10, Nitibha Kaul might be shown the door during this Weekend Ka Vaar. The Delhi girl, popularly known as the ‘Google girl,’ thanks to her job as an associate at the Google Marketing Solutions, is among the nominated contestants this week. She is competing to keep her place on the show against Bani J, Lopamudra Raut, Rohan Mehra and Mona Lisa, who are also nominated alongside her.

According to a poll conducted by indianexpress.com, asking the viewers about who will get eliminated this weekend, it wasn’t surprising to note that Nitibha got the maximum number of votes followed by Mona. Those who have followed Bigg Boss 10 will agree that Nitibha has outstayed on the show. Her journey of over 12 weeks hasn’t been extraordinary and the 23-year-old is mostly known for her love-hate equation with fellow commoner, Manveer Gurjar. In fact, it is not just the audience but also her co-contestants who have often wondered about her long stay in the house. During a fight, Manveer even exclaimed that she did not do anything in these 12 weeks.

Nevertheless, Nitibha survived a lot of nominations, that’s another thing that several times the evictions got cancelled and she also earned immunity for two weeks. But now when the game is in its final stage and left with some of the most popular and strongest contestants, it is, perhaps Nitibha’s turn to bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house.

Will this be an end to another friendship in the house, or will we see Nitibha and Manveer rekindling their bond once they are out of the house? If we believe what Manveer’s best friend Manu says, Nitibha might not keep in touch with anyone after Bigg Boss 10 ends. We need to wait and watch.

