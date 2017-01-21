Bigg Boss 10: Mona Lisa to get evicted this week? See poll

Bigg Boss 10: Mona Lisa got married to beau Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on national television this week. Bigg Boss 10: Mona Lisa got married to beau Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on national television this week.

If asked to make a note of Bhojpuri actor Mona Lisa’s journey in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10, you may feel stuck. Reason? There is nothing more than her marriage to beau Vikrant Singh Rajpoot that can be called the high point during her stint inside the house.

Also read | Is Mona Lisa’s wedding on Bigg Boss 10 staged?

From the past few weeks, Mona Lisa has been adamant about leaving the show, loud and clear. But the makers turned a deaf ear and were reluctant on her exit. Her marriage on the show only hinted that the producers had a better plan for the show and Mona. The wedding week managed to pool in some TRPs as her nuptial became a good reason to get back the viewership.

More from the world of Entertainment:

But Mona’s marriage definitely is not a reason enough for the ardent followers of the show to still remain hooked to the show. When we conducted a poll on who will get evicted from the Bigg Boss 10 house this week, people had a clear choice, Mona Lisa. Out of the total votes cast, Mona Lisa got 68% votes in comparison to Rohan, who got 32%.

Who do you think will get evicted from the @BiggBoss house this week? Cast your votes here. — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) January 17, 2017

Now that the poll suggests that even the audience wants Mona Lisa’s exit from the show, Rohan Mehra might just get some respite. Though Rohan himself remained low on the entertainment meter but Mona Lisa’s low profile might help him stay back for another week.

Also read | Bigg Boss 10: Manveer Gurjar is a potential winner of the show. Here’s why

Now, the big question is, will Rohan survive in the show next week too, after being nominated with Bani J, who already has a huge fan following.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd