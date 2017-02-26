Bigg Boss 10: Mona Lisa, Nitibha Kaul, Rohan Mehra’s latest pics have left us wondering what they are upto

Bigg Boss 10 contestants Mona Lisa, Nitibha Kaul and Rohan Mehra were among those who survived till the last weeks. Bigg Boss 10 contestants Mona Lisa, Nitibha Kaul and Rohan Mehra were among those who survived till the last weeks.

It’s been almost a month that Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 10 got over, and from celebrities to commoners, everyone has moved on in their lives. Some have taken up new ventures, while others are still in a holiday mood and chilling with their loved ones. But there are a few contestants like Mona Lisa, Nitibha Kaul and Rohan Mehra who are grabbing eyeballs for reasons.

When the show was on, it gave the fans a daily dose of their favourite celebrities. But now that it is over, and commoner Manveer Gurjar has emerged the winner, it is the Instagram and Twitter feeds of these contestants which is keeping us updated about their daily lives.

Actor Mona Lisa has quickly jumped onto another reality show, Nach Baliye 8, with husband Vikrant Rajput, and she has been giving a sneak peek of her preparations on her social media accounts. Few days back, she shared a video from her rehearsals on twitter, only to confirm her participation in the dance show.

Mona, who had a hyped wedding inside the Bigg Boss 10 house with boyfriend Vikrant, has shared some pictures on Instagram, from her latest photoshoot. We must say Mona is glowing in every manner post her marriage. We also see Vikrant in some of the clicks.

Nitibha Kaul might have clinged to Manveer on the show, to keep her footing, but the Delhi girl is now enjoying her newly-gained fan following. She is busy doing public gigs and professional photoshoots. But it’s not just work for the former Google employee, as she keeps sharing pictures from parties with her close friends. She recently shared a picture with Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, whom she was linked to on the show, and needless to say, it got the internet buzzing.

There were reports that even actor Rohan Mehra is set to participate in Nach baliye 8 with his girlfriend Kanchi Singh. But he refuted all rumours. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star might not be doing Nach Baliye, but the couple is making most of the free time by hanging out together. Rohan is yet to sign his next show. So, while his fans have to wait to see him back on the small screen, he is busy being the best boyfriend to Kanchi along with sharing some drool-worthy pics from his photo sessions on Instagram.

While Maveer Gurjar made the maximum news after the show, due to the controversy around his marriage, looks like these former Bigg Boss 10 contestants know how to stay in news in their own manner.

