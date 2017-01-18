Is Mona Lisa’s wedding on Bigg Boss 10 staged?

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Mona Lisa celebrated her haldi ceremony with boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show, in Tuesday’s episode. Bigg Boss 10 contestant Mona Lisa celebrated her haldi ceremony with boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show, in Tuesday’s episode.

It is a dream of every couple to have a high profile wedding right under the spotlight. And if your D-day is being telecast on prime time and even viewed by a large number of audience, it is an added attraction. Exactly this is happening in the life of Bigg Boss 10 contestant Mona Lisa. We are sure the Bhojpuri actor had no idea when she said yes to the show that she would leave the house married.

Mona Lisa’s boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput proposed to her on the show this week. Now the entire house and all the contestants are prepping up for the wedding of Mona and Vikrant in today’s episode. The couple might be dating in real life, but there are reports that their nuptial is a set-up one and that they are being paid a whopping amount to get the controversial reality show its much-needed TRPs.

As per a report in DNA, the makers of Bigg Boss 10 are paying Mona and Vikrant around Rs 50 lakh to get married inside the house. This piece of news definitely rings a bell. Remember how Sara Khan had also tied the knot with then beau Ali Merchant during her stint on the show in its fifth season? It was reported even then that the two got an equal amount to stage their wedding. Sara and Ali soon parted ways after the show ended and even claimed that it was all done for money.

Whether or not it is the same desperation of the makers to get some ratings even this season, is still not confirmed, but the wedding bells have surely brought some excitement on the show, which is in its second last week before the finale.

