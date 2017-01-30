Bigg Boss 10: Manveer Gurjar’s life turned upside down, from a new look to new attitude

Commoner Manveer Gurjar hails from Noida and runs a family business. He won Bigg Boss 10. Commoner Manveer Gurjar hails from Noida and runs a family business. He won Bigg Boss 10.

Bigg Boss 10, which opened its gates for commoners, couldn’t have ended on a better note. With aam admi Manveer Gurjar clinching the coveted Bigg Boss 10 trophy, he has only proved that you don’t need to be a celebrity to win the love and confidence of the audience. Manveer’s simple ways and honest friendship made him the big winner of the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show.

Manveer was among those who stepped inside the house on day one, spent all 105 days fighting all odds, offered support to even the nastiest contestants, got nominated and survived evictions, performed his tasks with all his heart, gave his sweat and blood to the show literally and became a symbol of friendship and a man with a golden heart. Manveer was a winner in every sense!

Manveer is a farmer, a businessman and a dairy owner who hails from Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The heavily bearded guy, reminded everything rustic and hinterland India when he came on Bigg Boss 10. Even the show’s promo featured him as driving a tractor on the farms.

“I live in a joint family of 49 members in Noida. I work in the family business and have the responsibility of collecting rent from our loaned property. I am short-tempered and my advice to the other housemates is – think before you mess with me,” these were his words when he introduced himself during the auditions of Bigg Boss 10.

From his rough accent to do-not-care attitude, Manveer represented any guy picked from among crores of Indians. His comment on Lopamudra Raut’s short dress as soon as he entered the house, “If you wear such clothes in our village you will be eaten up by dogs,” to his statement after his win, “I shouldn’t have said that but I did because that’s how I used to be earlier. You can’t sustain being fake for long in that house,” proves how life has turned upside down for him and how he has come out polished, while still remaining honest.

But the way he underwent a transformation from being a hot-headed guy to one of the most calm and composed housemates, who could handle even Swami Om, shows his perfect journey. No, wonder all the girls went weak in their knees when Manveer went to a Mumbai suburban mall to ask for votes during the show. Not only did his looks witnessed a change but also his behaviour with his fellow mates.

Now, that the Indiawala has attained the stature of a celebrity, with cameras and fans hovering over him ever since his win last night, life for this Gurjar boy is not going to be same. He has suddenly sprung under limelight. He is no more a random face in the crowd.

Here is a look at how life’s going to change for Manveer Gurjar.

Manveer received Rs 40 lakhs prize money from Bigg Boss 10

Bigg Boss 10 started with a prize money of Rs 50 lakh. But after the makers threw certain challenges to the housemates during tasks, this amount ultimately came down to Rs 40 lakh, which went in the pocket of Manveer. While his best buddy on the show, Manu Punjabi accepted the offer of Rs 10 lakh and quit the finale, he spoke after Manveer’s win, “Rs 10 lakh main le gaya aur baaki paise mera bhai. So, who can be happier than me. (I took away Rs. 10 lakh and the rest of the amount was won by my brother Manveer).”

Manveer also received the shining Bigg Boss 10 trophy

The trophy, which remains a dream for all the participants every season, was picked by Manveer. And the smile on his face and the tears in his eyes couldn’t be missed.

Manveer finally took home Rs 20 lakh, minus tax

Soon after his win, Manveer and his family announced of donating half the amount to show’s host and actor Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation. Manveer wanted to to do charity with his first income, after all. Proving his generosity one more time, Manveer won hearts. Last season’s winner Prince Narula had also given away a share of his prize money, but it was much lower than Manveer – Rs 5 lakh.

Manveer’s village erupted in fireworks all night long

The winner’s native village in Agahpur in Noida continued celebrating for hours. The residents had made arrangements to watch the grand finale with giant screens, tons of sweets and huge fireworks. As soon as Manveer’s name was announced, the skies of the village lit up and the DJ party continued all night long. It was no less than a festival in this small place, which is inhabited by some 5000 people.

Manveer awaits good opportunities and is no hurry to shift to TV or films

This isn’t an unknown fact that as soon as you enter the Bigg Boss house, numerous options in showbiz open for you. And then, if you emerge a winner, you are spoilt with choices. But Manveer is in no hurry, despite several things being lined up. He says he is in no hurry and will wait for a “good opportunity” before he decides on his next project.

Also read | Manveer Gurjar was a potential winner of Bigg Boss 10. Here’s why

“I’ll first watch all the episodes, see what I was good at. I will pick those qualities which people have liked and then decide what to do next… I spoke to Bani, she said she went to ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ but couldn’t do the tasks properly. I don’t want that to happen with me. Whatever good opportunity I’ll get, I’ll grab them and move ahead. But I don’t want to do things for the sake of it.”

When asked if he now plans to make a shift to films or television, Manveer says he is yet to figure that out but won’t do anything for the sake of it.

We wish him good luck with all his future endeavours.

