Bigg Boss 10: Manveer Gurjar never used me, I was happy to be his support, says Manu Punjabi

If one has followed Bigg Boss season 10, he or she would vouch for the fact that had it not been for Manu Punjabi’s support and guidance, the show’s winner Manveer Gurjar wouldn’t have come so far in the game. From controlling Manveer’s aggression to showing him the way, Manu should be rightfully credited for his best friend’s win. And, while many fans feel Manveer conveniently used Manu, who finished fourth on the show, the latter says he never questioned Manveer’s genuineness towards him.

Manu, one of the finalists, opted to take Rs 10 lakh and quit the show. Taking a volley of questions from the media post his ouster, the witty and borderline cocky commoner spoke about his decision, Manveer’s win and why he always supported Swami Om.

‘Happy if Manveer won with my support’

Manu said he that while he competed with everyone in the house for the title, the game took a backseat for him when Manveer came into the picture. “If someone is going ahead with your support then that means you are an able support. I don’t think you deserve the other person. I never thought Manveer used me. We marched ahead in the game together. We had the same mentality. We never saw competition between us. We were always happy for each other’s win. There was no insecurity among us.”

‘I wanted to leave the game on my terms, not audience votes’

Manu said he took just a few seconds to accept the offer of Rs 10 lakh and leave the show because he felt it was better to quit the game this way than losing to others due to number of votes. “I had decided about this somewhere in the middle of my journey that whenever I will leave the show, I will leave with the suitcase. I have followed previous seasons and I know Bigg Boss offers you money towards the end. So, I knew what to do. I assume I have a good following so I didn’t want that belief to be shaken. I would have felt really bad had I lost in the number of votes.”

‘I am proud to be known as backbiter’

Over the course of the show, Manu acquired the tag of backbiter as most of the times he was seen badmouthing someone or the other. But he has no regrets about it. “I am proud about this tag. We remained on the show for 105 days and it is but natural that everyone will have problems with each other. We are humans after all. But they showed you what they think had made more content. So, that’s not my fault.”

‘Swami Om is a madman, took his care so that he remained in control’

Manu and Manveer often received backlash for defending and supporting Swami Om, whose disgusting antics on the show were severely criticised. Reasoning his support for Swami Om, Manu said that they were just concerned about him as he was old and reckless. “You watched a 45-minute episode where you saw Swami Om did something wrong and then we were shown hugging and laughing with him. So, people thought we supported him. But we were just taking care of him for age’s sake. He was a crazy old guy who could do anything, any moment. He didn’t use to take his tablets or go for a bath on his own. We literally had to babysit him so that things don’t go out of hand. In doing this, we might have come across looking bad. But that’s okay because someone had to take his responsibility and we did.”

