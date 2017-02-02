Is Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar married? Here’s what he has to say

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar on marriage, “Is it important?” Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar on marriage, “Is it important?”

Commoner-turned-celebrity Manveer Gurjar, who won hearts and Rs 40 lakh by winning Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss 10, has been in the news for all good and bad reasons ever since the season got over. First, the video of him spewing abuses while talking with his friends made news and now people are eager to know about his marital status. While many reports suggested that he is married and has a child too, Manveer has an answer which might leave you surprised.

On being asked about being married, Manveer in a video said, “Why do we need to talk about it every time. Not necessary. It is okay.” He continued, “When you are in a house for 105 days without any contact with the outer world, you forget songs, their names, contact numbers. You only know what is happening around you. You are with people who you don’t know at all. You live with them and forget about your own family. Now, I will recall all my family and friends.”

On being asked if Bigg Boss 10 is scripted, the contestant said he is a commoner and does not know anything about scripts and acting.

While one of the ex-contestants in an interview with indianexpress.com has spoken about him admitting on the show about his marriage, Manveer denied the news in an interview to TOI.

Manveer, who owns a dairy in Noida, has projected himself so well in the show that it has always worked in his favor, and has finally made him win the trophy of the season. People love him for his down-to -earth nature, determination and persona. However, his silence on his personal life is making people doubt his truthfulness and integrity.

