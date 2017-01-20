Bigg Boss 10: Manveer Gurjar is a potential winner of the show. Here’s why

Bigg Boss 10: Manveer Gurjar, the owner of a dairy farm has already made it to the finale week after winning the hearts of audience. Bigg Boss 10: Manveer Gurjar, the owner of a dairy farm has already made it to the finale week after winning the hearts of audience.

Bigg Boss 10 emerged as a game changer for the Bigg Boss franchise as it brought the much-talked twist of hosting commoners in the show. When the show premiered on October 16, 2016, the excitement, buzz, and anticipation about how well the commoners will manage to survive in this celebrity oriented reality show, left everyone on the edge of their seats.

Seven people from different walks of life entered the house to give the celebrities a tough competition. But considering celebs’ huge fan following, it was hard to believe if any of the commoner could make it to the top spot.

But now that the owner of a dairy farm, Manveer Gurjar, has already made it to the finale week after winning the hearts of audience, it might not be wrong to expect that he will be among the top three finalists. Manveer has managed this journey by staying true to his friends and his beliefs.

Watch| Check out Manveer Gujjar’s Bigg Boss 10 promo video.

Manveer’s transformation on the show has been quite visible. In the premiere episode, Manveer informed the audience about his love for his beard and that how his father has time and again forced him to cut it. But he being too possessive for it refused to listen to his father. But he won the hearts of many when he agreed to chop off his beard for best friend Manu Punjabi during a task.

This is how Manveer Gurjar looked when he stepped inside the Bigg Boss 10 house.

After the beard was gone, the gym enthusiast looked dapper with just a moustache. Bigg Boss further enhanced his looks as he was given a chic haircut. Manveer also lost a noticeable number of kilos and got leaner during his stay inside the Bigg Boss house.

Also read | Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Manveer Gujjar Profile, Biography, Photos and Video

No, wonder what made the girls go weak in their knees when he was out in a Mumbai suburban mall to ask for votes. Not only did his looks witnessed a change but also his behaviour with his fellow mates changed. The man who entered the house with a short temper and a warning, ‘think before you mess with me’ for his fellow mates was the one who remained calm in the toughest scenarios. In fact, he on many instances acted as the pacifier in major fights inside the house.

See Manveer’s transformation inside the Bigg Boss house.

Apart from Manveer, Mona Lisa and ex-contestant Lokesh Kumari Sharma also look drastically different from when they entered the house. Lokesh Kumari had a drastic makeover after she left the Bigg Boss house. The Delhi-based girl is now busy with photoshoots and media interactions. She has also shifted to Mumbai to have a career in showbiz.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd