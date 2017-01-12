Bigg Boss 10: Manveer Gujjar wins the ticket to finale

Manveer and Manu feel that they are common people and they have made it this far in the Bigg Boss, They feel glad about it. (Representational image) Manveer and Manu feel that they are common people and they have made it this far in the Bigg Boss, They feel glad about it. (Representational image)

Early in the morning, Lopa and Nitibha talk about their London and Paris trip. Listening to this Manveer and Manu feel that they are common people and they have made it this far in the Bigg Boss, They feel glad about it. Later Rohan announces the solar system task between Bani, Manveer and Manu. All three contestants gear up for the task and start rotating by holding the bowl. Manu pushes Bani and her water spills.

Rohan announces that Bani is out of the task and she can’t continue. Listening to this, Bani gets frustrated and throws her bowl. She cries and yells at Manu by saying that what he did is not fair as they already decided that no one will push anyone. The reward for winning the task comes as a surprise as Manu and Manveer are given a chance to step out of the house and interact with their fans

The two contestants are taken to a mall in Navi Mumbai. They are placed inside separate cages. The turnout of fans is outstanding there. We can see on screen that these contestants are liked by the public. The crowd is huge. Fans have to cast their vote by picking their favourite contestant among the two and the one with most votes will win the ticket to finale.

Meanwhile, contestants inside the house are asked to separate daal and chawal since they are feeling sleepy and lethargic. Lopamudra, Rohan, Bani and Mona feel embarrassed at such a punishment.

Manveer takes off his kurta at the mall, and fans love it. People look crazy for him. A girl even asks for a kiss from him. Amidst all the fan frenzy Manveer and Manu exit the mall, and re-enter the house. They narrate everything to the housemates, and everyone is happily surprised to know about the effect they have on their audience.

Manveer wins by a huge margin, after the votes are counted. Bigg Boss congratulates Manveer by announcing that he has won direct entry into the finale and will continue to be the captain for the next week too.