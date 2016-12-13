Bigg Boss 10: Does Mona spending time in jacuzzi with Gaurav trouble Manu?

Bigg Boss 10: Manoj Punjabi looks upset from Mona Lisa as she spends time with Gaurav Chopra in the bathtub. Bigg Boss 10: Manoj Punjabi looks upset from Mona Lisa as she spends time with Gaurav Chopra in the bathtub.

The makers of Bigg Boss 10 are doing anything and everything to pull up the otherwise falling TRPs of the reality show. After giving immunity to Swami Om and saving him from evictions for two weeks, now Bigg Boss has decided to get the temperature of the house soaring. You might be wondering what now? Here it is.

Bigg Boss gave an option to Manoj Punjabi and Priyanka Jagga to either send Lopamudra and Swami Om or Mona Lisa and Gaurav Chopra in the bathtub for half an hour.

Manoj and Priyanka choose Mona Lisa and Gaurav for the task. Bani, to add fun to the task, puts rose petals in the bathtub. In no time, the Bhojpuri actor Mona Lisa is in her sizzling red bikini as she steps into the jacuzzi with the hot television actor, Gaurav Chopra. Though initially, Gaurav looked a bit hesitant, but later the actor took the task sportingly as he splashed water on Mona Lisa. Mona too enjoyed the task as she sang and danced in the jacuzzi. More than Gaurav who was here with Mona in the tub, Swami Om was excited to see both of them.

Just to remind you, all this happens in front of Manoj Punjabi. We wonder how he must have felt seeing Mona Lisa getting close to Gaurav whom he has not liked much from the first episode of the show. But, all this when Manu himself has put his close friend Mona in such a situation.

Earlier we have seen Mona Lisa missing Manu and reminiscing her memorable times with him while he was there in the house. She even didn’t share the Wajah Tum Ho brownie with anyone as she felt that Manu was her sole reason for being on the show. Now, what will be the future of this oldest friendship of Bigg Boss 10, that we can know only after Manoj Punjabi returns to the main house.

Meanwhile, Manu will also discuss with Priyanka that how his friend Manveer has changed and Bani is left with nobody on her side.

