Bigg Boss 10: Testing time for friends as Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gurjar compete for public votes at a Mumbai mall

Bigg Boss 10: Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar will battle it out to win direct entry into the finale week of the Salman Khan show. Bigg Boss 10: Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar will battle it out to win direct entry into the finale week of the Salman Khan show.

The two best friends inside the Bigg Boss house, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar, are now standing opposite each other, thanks to the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task. Manu and Manveer are competing for direct entry into the last week of Bigg Boss 10. The two are pitted against each other to win the most sought after ticket on the show hosted by Salman Khan. What’s interesting is the news that Manu and Manveer have left the four-walls of the Bigg Boss house, and are out in open, asking for votes and support from their real audience, the ‘aam janta.’

Also read | Bigg Boss 10: Who will be evicted from the house this week. Cast your votes here

Earlier it was reported that arch-rivals Lopamudra Raut and Bani Judge were the chosen ones for the ‘Ticket to Finale’ when they took the top slot during the ranking task on Monday. However, the confusion got clear after the next round – the solar system task, became the deciding factor. Manu, Manveer, Bani, Lopa, Mona Lisa and Nitibha Kaul participated in the task, in which Lopa had an advantage over others for she had won the ranking task that took place earlier. But it seems she couldn’t make any use of the advantage as the three contestants in the final round of the solar system task were Manu, Manveer and Bani.

Bigg Boss 10: Contestants competing in the Solar System Task. Bigg Boss 10: Contestants competing in the Solar System Task.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Bani, who has underperformed in most of the tasks, was the first one among the three to get out, leaving Manu and Manveer as the final contenders for the coveted ‘Ticket to Finale’ task. As per the task, the two were supposed to go into a mall and seek votes from the public. If reports are to be believed, Manu and Manveer are already at a mall in Navi Mumbai seeking support from people outside.

Also read | I taught Manveer how to play the Bigg Boss game, says Priyanka Jagga in a live chat

Now, it is to be seen who among the best friends will catch a direct place to the finale week and win the most coveted ticket.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd