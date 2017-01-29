Bigg Boss 10 finalist Manu Punjabi quits the show for Rs 10 lakhs. Find out more

Manoj Punjabi alias Manu Punjabi hails from Jaipur. He entered Bigg Boss 10 as a commoner and went on to become one of the strongest contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted show. Manoj Punjabi alias Manu Punjabi hails from Jaipur. He entered Bigg Boss 10 as a commoner and went on to become one of the strongest contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted show.

It is not just the Bigg Boss finale which feels like a déjà vu for its audience, even an offer which might remind everyone of what happened with former contestant Kishwar Merchant in the last season. Remember how Kishwar quit the show during its Ticket to Finale task, taking Rs 15 lakhs? Something similar has happened this time too, but with a difference. So while Kishwar was forced to quit, Bigg Boss 10’s most favourite aam aadmi, Manu Punjabi has himself decided to leave the show taking home Rs 10 lakhs.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, like every year, Bigg Boss offered all the four finalists – Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi, Bani Judge and Lopamudra Raut, a sum of Rs 10 lakhs. This meant if anyone of them chose the money, they’ll have to leave the show right away. And to the surprise of everyone, it was Manu who came forward and put his hands on the amount. Yes, according to inside sources, Manu has bargained the tenth season of Bigg Boss for Rs 10 lakhs.

Manu has always been one of the strongest contestants on the show from the very start. He was the one who kept the commoners hooked, and gave a tough fight to the celebs. He was instrumental in the “M3” bond between Manveer, Mona Lisa and himself. While he was the toughest competitor in any given task, he even won hearts due to his charming personality and the way he fought his personal loss during the show.

So why did he leave the show? We are reminded of the task where he had to ask for public votes against best friend Manveer. And we saw how Manveer won the round and the eventual Ticket to Finale, with a huge margin. That surely gave a jolt to Manu and showed him the clear picture that Manveer has much more following that him. Also considering Bani has remained the most popular contestant on the show, and Lopamudra has a good fanbase too, maybe he thought this was the right step to take, as chances of him winning the season looked bleak. Nevertheless, his decision might leave his fans disappointed, he isn’t going home empty-handed. He has the big amount, the love of his followers, and a face that has become quite known today. It’s definitely a win-win situation for Manu. Let the other three fight it out in the grand finale.

